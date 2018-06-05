Senti Biosciences Announces Curt Herberts as New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

Senti is pioneering adaptive cell and gene therapies, an entirely new class of medicine capable of responding dynamically to different disease states and biological settings. These transformative therapies are powered by synthetic gene circuits that allow the therapeutics to be controlled in vivo once administered, targeted to the cell types of interest, and responsive to multiple therapeutic indications and severity levels. As CFO and CBO, Herberts will help guide Senti as it builds an internal pipeline of therapeutic programs and pursues development and commercialization in core therapeutic areas, while also partnering in other applications of its synthetic biology technology platform.

"We are excited to have Curt join the team at this critical time. He brings with him a wealth of experience developing advanced therapies and building partnerships with leading players throughout the biopharma industry," said Tim Lu, CEO of Senti Biosciences. "As Senti continues to advance several programs towards the clinic, Curt's experience will prove invaluable in building a long-term fully integrated cell and gene therapy company developing adaptive therapies for patients in need."

Herberts joins Senti with 15 years of corporate development, strategic planning, and commercial experience, gained in a range of therapeutic areas and with a focus on cell and gene therapies. Most recently, Herberts served as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Sangamo Therapeutics, a leading genome editing company. At Sangamo from 2010-2018, Herberts led a number of corporate development transactions including global collaborations with Shire in 2012, Biogen in 2014 and Pfizer in 2017 and 2018. Herberts also led the team responsible for executing the recent $3 billion deal with Kite, a Gilead company, focused on genome editing of CAR-T cell therapies for oncology applications.

"I am thrilled to be joining Senti Biosciences, a company that is leading the new field of adaptive therapies," said Herberts. "The Senti team is pushing the boundaries of synthetic biology and the ability to create cell and gene therapies that can thoughtfully respond to different biological problems in vivo. They are passionate about solving critical medical needs that can't be addressed without this technology. I look forward to ensuring this vision becomes a reality."

This announcement comes on the heels of a landmark scientific paper published in the journal Cell by Senti Biosciences scientific co-founders Wilson Wong and Jim Collins. In the paper, Wong and Collins introduced the SUPRA CAR-T system, a split, universal, and programmable CAR-T system that will be licensed exclusively to Senti for further development. Senti is currently advancing several internal cell therapy programs, including immune cells and stem cells, toward the clinic in oncology and immunology indications. Senti welcomes the opportunity to strategically partner with companies interested in adaptive therapies in order to realize the broad impact of its platform.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences is a synthetic biology company pioneering adaptive cell and gene therapies to treat the most complex and challenging diseases. Using its synthetic biology technology platform, Senti designs synthetic gene circuits capable of responding dynamically to different disease states and biological settings. The company is developing an internal pipeline of therapeutic programs in oncology and immunology, and is pursuing partnerships for additional applications using its technology. Senti Biosciences is based in San Francisco and was founded in 2016 by Drs. Tim Lu, Philip Lee, Jim Collins and Wilson Wong. For more information on Senti Biosciences, please visit https://www.sentibio.com/.

Contact: Jonathon O'Leary, 929-341-0421

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senti-biosciences-announces-curt-herberts-as-new-chief-financial-officer-and-chief-business-officer-300659505.html

SOURCE Senti Biosciences

Related Links

https://www.sentibio.com

