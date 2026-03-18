Sentient Digital, Inc. Consolidates Operations to Accelerate Innovation in Undersea Warfare and Maritime Security

Strategic realignment positions company for next phase of growth in advanced ASW technologies and proprietary product development

BRUNSWICK, Maine, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient Digital, Inc. (SDi) today announced the consolidation of its subsidiary companies into a unified organization, headquartered in Brunswick, Maine. The consolidation brings together the complementary capabilities and expertise of RDA, Inc. and Maritime Surveillance Associates, Inc. under the SDi brand, creating a more agile and focused engineering powerhouse dedicated to advancing undersea warfare and maritime security technologies while maintaining the operational excellence our defense customers depend on.

This consolidation reflects SDi's evolution from multiple, diversified operating entities to a specialized developer of proprietary products and protected intellectual property in the defense sector. By unifying its operations, SDi is positioned to accelerate product development cycles, provide capabilities unavailable anywhere else, and deliver greater value to defense and security customers facing increasingly difficult challenges.

"The defense landscape is evolving rapidly, and our customers need innovative solutions that only deep technical expertise can provide," said Chris Mobley, President of Sentient Digital, Inc. "This consolidation aligns our entire organization with a clear strategic focus: developing the advanced technologies and systems that will shape undersea warfare for years to come."

SDi remains fully committed to delivering exceptional performance on all existing customer programs during and beyond this transition.

Strategic Focus Areas

SDi's unified strategy centers on three core pillars:

Advanced Product Development – SDi is modernizing its portfolio of acoustic and digital signal processing technologies, including LCAP, GRAMS, SeaSight, and emerging innovations. The company is developing scalable, flexible, and interoperable product architectures that span nearly the full Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) mission, enabling faster time to market and enhanced customer value.

Intellectual Property Growth – Through Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programs, Internal Research and Development (IRAD) investments, and strategic product development, SDi is building a portfolio of protected innovations. Each development effort is framed with a clear commercialization strategy and robust IP protections to safeguard investments and create sustainable competitive advantages.

Specialized Engineering Excellence – SDi provides specialized engineering expertise in acoustic technologies, digital signal processing, and mission systems integration. The company designs and prototypes novel concepts, transitions prototypes into products, and integrates solutions into complex platforms, capabilities that represent decades of investment in building deep technical knowledge.

Operational Benefits

As a unified company, SDi will provide customers with comprehensive end-to-end solutions and deeper technical expertise by more efficiently allocating resources, sharing best practices across teams, and providing employees with access to a broader range of challenging projects and growth opportunities.

"This unification is about focusing our considerable strengths where they can have the greatest impact," Mobley added. "Our team has built exceptional technical capabilities and trusted customer relationships. Now we're channeling that foundation toward the innovations that will define the future of undersea warfare and maritime security."

About Sentient Digital, Inc.

Sentient Digital, Inc. (SDi) is an engineering and technology company specializing in undersea warfare and maritime security solutions. With expertise spanning acoustics, digital signal processing, and mission systems integration, SDi develops proprietary products and provides deep engineering expertise that address the most complex challenges facing defense and security customers. Headquartered in Brunswick, Maine, SDi serves customers across the Department of Defense and allied nations.

For more information, visit www.sdi.ai

Media Contact:

Erica Mobley

Product Marketing Specialist

Sentient Digital, Inc.

504-291-2622

[email protected]

SOURCE Sentient Digital, Inc.