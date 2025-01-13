Sentient Digital, Inc. (SDi) Acquires Maritime Surveillance Associates, Inc. (MSA)

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient Digital, Inc. (SDi), a leading provider of defense technology and engineering services, has acquired Maritime Surveillance Associates, Inc. (MSA), a developer of signal processing and mission reconstruction software for the U.S. Navy. The acquisition enhances SDi's capabilities in SONAR and acoustics products for the U.S. Navy and partner nations, adding to its expertise in digital signal processing, mathematical modeling, and mission-critical software for undersea warfare (USW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), and security operations.

The acquisition positions SDi to focus on key growth areas, including cloud-based advanced analytics, maritime security, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS). "We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings," said Chris Mobley, President of SDi. "MSA's technology perfectly complements our existing capabilities, strengthening our ability to deliver innovative solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. The evolution of our applications to leverage cloud architectures marks a significant step forward in supporting next-generation platforms and providing advanced data services for downstream customers."

About Sentient Digital, Inc. (SDi):

Sentient Digital, Inc. (SDi) is a trusted prime contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense, specializing in cutting-edge systems engineering, integration, and R&D for the U.S. and partner nations. SDi's expertise spans C4ISR, Air ASW, acoustics, and advanced processing systems. Its mission is to contribute to a safer tomorrow by strengthening defense and security capabilities across multiple domains. Learn more at www.sdi.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Maritime Surveillance Associates, Inc. (MSA):

Maritime Surveillance Associates, Inc. (MSA) is a leader in signal processing and mission reconstruction software, providing specialized acoustics processing and advanced mission capabilities to the U.S. government.

For further information, please contact us at [email protected].

