Sentient Digital, Inc. (SDi) Acquires RDA, Inc. (RDA) and Announces Rebrand

NEW ORLEANS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient Digital, Inc., provider of mission-focused engineering services to the Department of Defense (DoD), has acquired RDA, Inc., a high technology DoD contractor that provides Systems Engineering and Software Development Services. The move to acquire RDA first started late in 2020 and the deal was signed with an effective closing date of June 1, 2021.

"This acquisition aligns to our goals of expanding our customer base and building organizational expertise," said Chris Mobley, President of SDi. "Further, this deal supports our vision of becoming essential to our customers through continued organic growth of capabilities, targeted IP acquisitions, and new operating models that inspire innovation to create differentiated products and services for our customers."

The acquisition of RDA supports SDi's strategy to innovate, develop essential technological expertise and expand to new markets. By purchasing RDA, SDi is gaining a unique concentration of mission essential acoustic engineering skills to service the Navy in Signal Processing for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) applications.

In connection with the acquisition, Sentient Digital, Inc. dba Entrust Government Solutions is announcing a new brand identity – SDi. The rebranding entails a new name and a new logo. Trademark applications for Sentient Digital, Inc. and SDi Sentient Digital, Inc. logo have been filed with the U.S. Trademark Office. SDi will no longer operate under the Entrust Government Solutions trade name or logo. More information can be found at: https://www.sdi.ai

SDi was founded in 2017 and provides defense, federal and commercial clients technology solutions under multiple delivery models in both prime and subcontractor positions. SDi has over 50 employees and locations in New Orleans, LA (headquarters) and Norfolk, VA where they service the Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC).

RDA is a Systems Engineering and Software Development company specializing in Signal Processing for Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) applications. Since its inception in 1986, RDA has provided extensive system and software engineering support to the Navy's Airborne Acoustic Processing Programs. RDA has approximately 20 employees and locations in Doylestown, PA; Warrenton, VA; and Lexington Park, MD.

