Sentient Jet Reaches 10‑Year Milestone at the Kentucky Derby®

Sentient Jet celebrates Kentucky Derby weekend with Chef Bobby Flay's Derby Day Breakfast, featuring the NFL's Rob Gronkowski, and a return to the track with Reddam Racing's Derby Contender Pavlovian As Over 1,000 Private Jets Descend Upon Louisville

BOSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient Jet, the pioneer of the Jet Card category and defining leader in private aviation, today announced its return as the preferred private aviation partner for the 152nd Kentucky Derby, marking a decade-long presence at one of America's most iconic sporting and cultural events.

Reddam Racing’s Derby Contender Pavlovian

As part of its Kentucky Derby weekend programming, the company will host its eighth annual Derby Day Breakfast for Jet Card Owners at Repeal at Hotel Distil, set along Louisville's historic Whiskey Row. Hosted and curated by Sentient Jet brand ambassador Chef Bobby Flay, guests can expect a Southern-inspired, Kentucky-themed breakfast. The menu will feature items such as poached eggs with fried green tomatoes paired with Castle & Key Bourbon planter's punch. In addition, Chef Flay will be sharing his much-anticipated Derby Day picks.

This annual breakfast has become a highlight of Kentucky Derby week, bringing together owners, partners, and special guests for an elevated morning of conversation, cuisine, and celebration. This year's event at Hotel Distil will feature a special appearance by former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, bringing an extra layer of excitement to an already unforgettable experience.

At the heart of this year's milestone is a renewed partnership with Reddam Racing, marking ten years since Sentient Jet's first Kentucky Derby win with Nyquist in 2016. In celebration of that moment, Sentient Jet is reuniting with Reddam Racing at Churchill Downs in support of their promising three-year-old colt Pavlovian. Trained by Doug O'Neill, a multiple Kentucky Derby–winning trainer, who conditioned 2016 Derby winner Nyquist, and ridden by veteran jockey Edwin Maldonado, Pavlovian will be seen sporting his Kentucky Derby finest in a Sentient Jet–branded blanket throughout the week's festivities.

This year's collaboration highlights a decade-long commitment to the sport, during which Sentient Jet has partnered with some of the most notable names in Thoroughbred racing. From winners Nyquist (2016) and Country House (2019), to runners-up Epicenter (2022) and Lookin at Lee (2017), as well as standout horses including Echo Zulu, Midnight Bourbon, Omaha Beach, among many others, the brand has remained closely connected to the sport at its highest level.

"Sentient Jet has been part of some of the most meaningful moments in our racing journey, so bringing that relationship back to Churchill Downs for the tenth year with Pavlovian feels especially fitting," said Doug O'Neill. "Reddam Racing and I have history with Sentient Jet going back to Nyquist, and coming full circle at the Derby with a new generation of talent is especially meaningful, and incredibly exciting."

Extending its presence beyond hospitality and racing, Sentient Jet will debut a series of branded takeovers across Churchill Downs' most exclusive VIP areas, including the Clubhouse, Jockey Club, and Turf Club. Designed as high-impact, high-frequency touchpoints, these installations place the brand directly within the flow of Kentucky Derby weekend, where guest movement and high-value moments intersect.

"The Kentucky Derby represents more than a race. It is an enduring cultural moment built around tradition, passion, and shared experience," said Alan Walsh, President of Sentient Jet. "Celebrating our tenth year at Churchill Downs reflects the importance this weekend holds for many of our Card Owners. As more travelers seek access to moments that truly matter, we remain focused on delivering not simply transportation, but a seamless and thoughtful experience built around how they choose to spend their time."

As travel into Louisville ramps up ahead of the Kentucky Derby, Sentient Jet offers a more relaxed and reliable way to arrive for race weekend. With more than 1,000 private jets and 35,000 passengers expected to pass through the city in the days leading up to the race, and with Louisville Muhammad Ali International (SDF) often handling approximately 10% of its annual private jet traffic, Sentient Jet helps travelers avoid crowded airports and rigid schedules, making the journey as enjoyable as the event itself.

The brand's presence in Louisville reflects a simple belief that private aviation should be seamless and create a lasting impact beyond the flight, brought to life through personalized service in the air and curated experiences on the ground throughout Kentucky Derby weekend.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 with the invention of the Jet Card, and a Flexjet company, Sentient Jet is one of the most innovative private aviation companies across the globe. The Sentient Jet Card offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs along with a host of unique digital booking tools, including an industry-first with instant, automated text-based booking, a unique sustainability program, and an outstanding service heritage. Sentient Jet is known for its commitment to safety and is guided by an Independent Safety Advisory Board with former FAA and NTSB officials. Sentient Jet's extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information.

SOURCE Sentient Jet