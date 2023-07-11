Sentient's Tixel Receives NewBeauty Award for 'Best Resurfacing Treatment for Wrinkles'

News provided by

Sentient

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

PARK CITY, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient® , LLC, the leading full-service provider to the aesthetic care industry, is proud to announce that Tixel—its non-invasive skin resurfacing technology—has received the prestigious 2023 NewBeauty Award for 'Best Resurfacing Treatment for Wrinkles.'

The state-of-the-art treatment was recognized by NewBeauty magazine because "dermatologists and patients alike are loving the results of Tixel, which delivers short bursts of thermal energy into the outer layers of skin without damaging the deeper layers to boost collagen for a smoother look."   

Continue Reading

The NewBeauty Awards showcase top products and treatments across a variety of categories ranging from innovative in-office procedures to best skin-care selections. More than 10,000 submissions were vigorously tested and vetted by NewBeauty editors and industry experts throughout the year.

Sentient's Tixel device uses the first and only thermal-mechanical action technology to resurface skin. Tixel's titanium heated tip contains 81 tiny pyramid-shaped pins which heat up to 400 degrees Celsius. When briefly touched to the skin, the thermal energy is transferred directly to its top layers, creating micro damage that stimulates collagen production improving skin quality and reducing lines, wrinkles, stretch marks, enlarged pores, age spots and more. This unique nonsurgical treatment can provide noticeable results not only on the face, but also the neck, chest, and the backs of hands. Makeup can be applied the day after treatment, and pain and social downtime are minimal compared to laser and radio frequency treatments.

"Sentient is thrilled to receive this recognition," said Chris Cella, Chief Executive Officer of Sentient. "We look forward to continuing to provide cutting-edge solutions for skin care." 

Proven on a global scale, Tixel has been used in Europe since 2011 and was cleared by the FDA for treatment of all skin types two years ago. By making Tixel's cutting-edge technology available in the U.S. – along with world class service to support it – Sentient is helping to drastically improve practices' abilities to address patients' evolving treatment preferences by developing collaborative relationships that meet clients' equipment maintenance, support and device technology needs.

ABOUT SENTIENT
Sentient is the aesthetic medical device industry's leading full-service provider, offering advanced technology and industry-leading service and financing, delivered with integrity and transparency. Sentient takes pride in its transformational business practices as it sells, designs, repairs, fine-tunes, and implements the complex devices that help sculpt bodies, treat skin, and improve silhouettes. Sentient is committed to affordability and offers flexible financing, device maintenance, and a superior certification and warranty program to assure future performance.

Sentient is the premier company in the U.S. offering an exceptional suite of advanced proprietary technologies to meet the expanding needs of practices of all sizes, from its Park City, Utah, location to nationwide.  With hundreds of longstanding professional relationships and more than ten years heritage providing the best in refurbished equipment, Sentient's industry-leading service model provides quality laser and medical device repair and refurbishment services for 84 types of medical and cosmetic systems, to the FDA standards required of each manufacturer.  Sentient is dedicated to building a collaborative relationship with its clients to help significantly enhance their practice efficiency, drive stronger profitability, and, most importantly, deliver an exceptional client experience. For more information visit https://www.sentientlasers.com.

Media Contact:
Ivy Cohen
Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications
(212) 399-0026
[email protected]

SOURCE Sentient

Also from this source

Introducing Sentient Tixel to the US: the First and Only Thermal-Mechanical Action Technology for Skin Resurfacing

Introducing Sentient Sculpt™ to the US: the first non-invasive microwave treatment to effectively target cellulite on all skin types

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.