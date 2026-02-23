SentiLink Appoints Kathleen Waid as Chief Revenue Officer

Industry veteran brings more than 20 years of experience scaling fraud prevention and identity verification companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SentiLink, the leading provider of identity verification and fraud detection solutions, announces the appointment of Kathleen Waid as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Waid will lead SentiLink's revenue organization and drive growth by expanding access to best-in-class fraud and identity solutions and deepening partner relationships.

Kathleen Waid, Chief Revenue Officer, SentiLink

Waid brings more than two decades of experience scaling high-growth enterprise software companies focused on fraud prevention, identity verification, and financial risk management. She has held senior revenue leadership positions at Prove Identity, NeuroID (acquired by Experian), Fiserv, and Point Predictive, where she built and scaled revenue teams, expanded vertical markets, and drove accelerated growth. Her career has included multiple company acquisitions and a public company IPO.

Waid began her career at HNC Software, a pioneer in predictive analytics and decision management that became FICO. There, she developed expertise in advanced analytics, fraud modeling, and risk decisioning that continues to inform her data-driven approach to revenue leadership.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kathleen to the SentiLink team," said Naftali Harris, co-founder and CEO of SentiLink. "She brings an exceptional track record and reputation in the industry, and we couldn't be more excited about what we'll build together as we enter this next chapter of growth. And on top of all of that she started her career as a fraud investigator."

At SentiLink, Waid will focus on driving revenue growth by expanding the company's reach across financial services, telecommunications, state and federal governments, and strategic alliances, while building and scaling the teams needed to support that growth. Her immediate priorities include deepening relationships with existing partners and helping partners solve new identity and fraud problems.

"SentiLink's core foundation is its deep understanding of fraud taxonomies, driving our dominance in product performance in identity verification and fraud detection; combining that foundation with the industry-best technology and exceptional team, is our recipe for continued growth," said Waid. "I'm excited to join at this pivotal moment and help our partners solve their most challenging fraud and identity problems while driving sustainable growth."

Waid's appointment comes as SentiLink continues to expand its market leadership. The company currently serves 400+ partners, including 11 of the top 15 U.S. banks, 6 of the top 10 credit unions, and 2 of the top 3 U.S. telecoms, verifying 3M+ identities and stopping 85k fraud attempts daily.

About SentiLink

SentiLink , the leading provider of innovative identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, empowers organizations to accurately identify customers and detect synthetic fraud, identity theft, and hard-to-detect forms of first party fraud. Its best-in-class solutions leverage a deep understanding of identity and risk informed by machine learning models and insights from a team of the industry's best risk analysts.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company was founded in 2017 by Naftali Harris and Max Blumenfeld and has raised $85M to date from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Craft Ventures, and NYCA Partners, among others. Every day, SentiLink verifies 3M+ identities and stops 85k+ fraud attempts to help partners reduce fraud losses and verify more legitimate customers.

