Sentiment About Used Truck Volumes Becomes Negative, J.D. Power Finds

McLEAN, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the July 2019 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update, analysts from J.D. Power Valuation Services reported that after more than two years of expansion, it appears the nation may have finally reached and then exceeded the total number of trucks needed to move freight. As is typical in this type of environment, only the lowest-mileage trucks are currently bringing strong money.

"With the macroeconomy no longer in full-on expansion mode, fleets appear to have the trucks they need to move available freight, therefore these companies are most likely no longer looking to expand," said Chris Visser, Commercial Truck Senior Analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services. "This shift was predicted, although some of us were surprised at how dramatically the economy accelerated in 2017 and 2018, and we are therefore early in our prediction of higher used truck supply. It appears we have reached a tipping point."

Major findings in the free monthly report note:

Class 8 Auction Pricing Lower in June

No longer a shortage of low-mileage trucks

Retail Channel Still Holding Relatively Steady

Retail market dynamics have not yet caught up to auction

Medium Duty Pricing and Volume Stable to Downwards in June

Class 4s are showing strength

