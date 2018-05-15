Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group Delivers on Customer Experience Promise with Actifio

In a data-heavy business, customer experience hinges on availability for both client and operational data. Because Sentinel provides so many services that are dependent on data availability, the company needed to stay innovative about how it operates - whether end users want to check 401K balances on laptops, dial into a call center to talk about short-term investments or use a mobile device to answer a question about insurance coverage, Sentinel promises that its technology can make those inquiries seamless. The company needed a solution to improve its disaster recovery and business continuity (DRBC) position beyond what was possible with tape backup.

With Actifio Sky and Actifio Data-as-a-Service, Sentinel Benefits was able to create high-availability customer data solutions. For less than the cost of a backup product, Sentinel got data copy virtualization, data production with rapid recovery, instant ability to test applications and off-site DR. Since deploying Actifio, the company has significantly reduced the administrative time of its team and slashed recovery time.

Todd Larson, CIO of Sentinel Benefits, said, "The company needed data protection improvements that checked some important boxes: deduplication, compression, efficient replication and rapid restore. However, we needed more than just backup. We wanted to get to data on demand, while enabling our test/dev processes. That's what led us to Actifio. They worked hard to understand what we wanted and why it was important for our business."

Ash Ashutosh, CEO of Actifio, said, "Our partnership with Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group demonstrates our breadth of strong partnerships across many verticals and our primary mission of making it simple for customers to undergo digital transformation. We hope to introduce more service providers like Sentinel to the benefits of undergoing this transformation, including significant operational savings and increased speed to recovery."

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as- a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure… as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

About Sentinel Benefits

Sentinel Benefits provides employee benefit consulting, administration and brokerage services that include retirement plan and flexible spending account administration, COBRA, insurance brokerage and investment advisory services. The company recently launched Sentinel Benefits of Florida, LLC, which provides retirement administration services to businesses located throughout South Florida. Sentinel Benefits serves more than 2,500 businesses and corporations throughout the U.S. and has become Massachusetts' largest privately-owned employee benefits firm. For more information, please visit www.sbgi.com.

