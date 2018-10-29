Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires Apex Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners ("Sentinel"), a private equity firm that invests in promising companies in the lower midmarket, today announced the acquisition of Apex Companies, LLC, a water resources, environmental services, and industrial hygiene firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Apex offers comprehensive services to assess, prevent, and cure environmental issues related to water, ground, facilities, and air quality. Apex serves a large and diverse client base spanning both the public and private sectors and a broad range of end markets, including energy, industrial, manufacturing, real estate, retail, and telecom. Apex's client-centric operating model, nationwide presence, and industry reputation as a leader in environmental compliance and risk management are the foundation of its impressive blue-chip client base and 30-year history. Apex services the entire environmental compliance and risk continuum with a team of over 700 geologists, hydrogeologists, engineers, air quality specialists, environmental scientists, information management experts, industrial hygienists, and field technicians.

"Apex is a leading growth platform in the highly attractive environmental services market," said Michael Fabian, a Sentinel Partner. "With a highly capable, passionate management team and a dedicated team of employees, we believe Apex is well-positioned to continue its history of growth, both organically and through acquisition. We are extremely excited about the opportunity to partner with the Apex team."

"Partnering with Sentinel provides us a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our growth, while preserving the agility and flexibility that is so highly valued by our clients and employees," said David Fabianski, Apex CEO. "Our management team and staff are thrilled to be aligned with the team at Sentinel."

Apex is Sentinel's second acquisition in the environmental services industry. Sentinel previously invested in Trinity Consultants, a highly successful provider of air quality consulting and compliance services in the United States.

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Apex.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel specializes in buying and building businesses in the lower midmarket in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, and going-private transactions of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $65 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings and operational turnarounds. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About Apex Companies

Founded in 1988, Apex is dedicated to helping private and public sector clients maintain environmental, health, and safety excellence on an enterprise-wide basis. Apex's services include due diligence, environmental assessments, water and stormwater management, permitting and planning, remediation services, and litigation support. With a team of more than 700 geologists, hydrogeologists, engineers, air quality specialists, environmental scientists, information management experts, industrial hygienists, and field technicians, Apex delivers award-winning services in all 50 states. Ranked #13 as an ENR All-Environmental Firm, Apex is known for its technical expertise, rapid response, and client-centric delivery model. For more information, visit www.apexcos.com.

