Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires Market Performance Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced the acquisition of Market Performance Group (MPG), a leading provider of omnichannel strategy and consulting services focused on the consumer packaged goods industry. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Through deep category expertise and leading data capabilities, MPG builds and activates synergistic strategies that drive brand sales performance at ecommerce and brick-and-mortar retailers. MPG's clients include a diverse set of large and midsized consumer products companies as well as emerging independent brands. MPG also offers industry research and brand diligence for consumer products investors.

"Market Performance Group is strategically positioned for growth in attractive sectors that are large and resilient," said John Van Sickle, a Sentinel partner. "We're excited to partner with MPG's hugely talented team."

"Our long-term client relationships attest to the excellent service we provide and our commitment to being a trusted partner," said George Cleary, MPG's CEO. "We are honored to become part of the Sentinel family of companies."

Sentinel's expertise in businesses that sell into similar retail and online channels includes investments in GSM Outdoors (innovative hunting and sport shooting products); L2 Brands (custom apparel and headwear); and WellSpring Pharmaceutical (branded OTC health and personal care products). Sentinel also has a proven record in business services through investments in Apex (environmental services specializing in water resources, land restoration, and industrial hygiene); New Era (managed information technology services focused on collaboration and data networks); and TriMech (CAD software, 3D manufacturing solutions, and associated training and consulting services).

About Sentinel Capital Partners
Sentinel invests in midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada. Sentinel targets the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare Services, and Industrials sectors and invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate carveouts, going-private transactions of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also makes noncontrol investments in senior equity and debt securities of companies in its target sectors. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About Market Performance Group
Market Performance Group (MPG) is a leading omnichannel commerce agency providing strategy and consulting services. MPG is focused on creating the best path forward—from market strategy to in-market reality—for today's fastest-growing consumer packaged goods and other manufacturers. Founded in 2002, MPG offers best-in-class, end-to-end omnichannel capabilities and integrated solutions for a wide range of strategy and commercialization needs, including Strategy & Business Consulting, Omnichannel Strategy & Services, Business Analytics & Insights, Consumer Marketing & Retail Activation, Order to Cash/3 PL, and FleXforce®. MPG provides short- or long-term, plug-and-play support for marketing, sales strategy, and other capability areas. The company's highly regarded team of 440+ strategy and commercialization professionals combine leading-edge omnichannel expertise with strategic consumer, category, and marketplace insights to create competitive advantage and drive profitable brand growth. MPG is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with a nationwide footprint that includes operations in six other states. To learn more, visit www.marketperformancegroup.com.

Contact: Roland Tomforde
Broadgate Consultants
212-232-2222

