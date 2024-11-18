Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires NSI Industries

New Platform Builds on Firm's Experience with Branded Electrical Products

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced the acquisition of NSI Industries, a market-leading provider of branded products for the electrical and HVAC markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NSI comprises two divisions, electrical and HVAC, that sell through third-party distributors and have strong manufacturing capabilities. The electrical division's iconic brands–among them, Bridgeport, Polaris, and Tork—are coveted by electrical contractors for superior durability, reliability, and functionality. Electrical products include insulated connectors, fittings, wire management products, fiber assemblies, and other high-value-add components with replacement-driven demand. In NSI's HVAC division, leading brands Duro Dyne and Supco, well known for excellent product quality and customer service, provide critical HVAC components used by contractors and installers, including hanging systems, fasteners, and air regulation accessories. NSI has enjoyed impressive and consistent sales growth across its two divisions.

"NSI has a long record of success with a strong foundation of great brands in place for future growth," said John Van Sickle, a Sentinel partner. "We're excited to partner with NSI and its talented management team."

"We firmly believe that Sentinel is the right partner for our company in this new chapter," said NSI's CEO, G.R. Schrotenboer. "Their expertise and resources align perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation. Together, we are poised to elevate NSI to new heights, delivering exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders."

Sentinel's expertise in electrical manufacturing and distribution includes ECM Industries (electrical products for construction, maintenance, lighting, irrigation, landscape supply, and gas utility markets) and Power Products (diversified electrical products). Sentinel's broader expertise in industrial manufacturing and distribution includes investments in Chromalox (commercial and industrial electric heating products and systems), Engineered Controls (specialized pressure regulators, valves, and other controls), LTI Boyd (engineered sealing and thermal management components), RotoMetrics (rotary tooling products), Sonny's (conveyorized car wash systems and related products), and Spectrum Safety Solutions (fire detection and suppression products).

About NSI Industries

Based in Huntersville, North Carolina, NSI is a leading manufacturer and supplier of branded electrical and HVAC components to third-party distributors in the United States and Canada. NSI is made up of a portfolio of well-respected brands: Bridgeport, Duro Dyne, Polaris, Tork, Supco, and others. The company makes and distributes more than 20,000 products throughout North America. For more information about NSI, visit www.nsiindustries.com.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel is a leading midmarket private equity firm that seeks to deliver consistently superior results by providing management teams with vital resources to improve their businesses, facilitate growth, and create value. Sentinel also provides junior capital solutions as a minority investor. Working collaboratively internally and with its management partners, Sentinel acts as a strategic sounding board to help solve business challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

Sentinel's proven investment strategy focuses on niche markets in the business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrial sectors. Sentinel has raised more than $11.2 billion of capital since inception in 1995 and has steadfastly adhered to its core principles over the past three decades. To learn more, please visit sentinelpartners.com.

Contact: Roland Tomforde

Broadgate Consultants

212-232-2222

SOURCE Sentinel Capital Partners