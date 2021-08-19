Sentinel Capital Partners Sells Corporate Visions Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising lower midmarket companies, today announced the sale of Corporate Visions Inc., the leading sales and marketing enablement company in the U.S., to The Riverside Company. The terms were not disclosed.

Based in Reno, Nevada, Corporate Visions offers sales, marketing, and customer success messaging, content, and IP-based training solutions to B2B companies. Corporate Visions is a thought leader and innovator in the marketing and sales enablement industry, developing and applying research from its decision-making sciences to help clients win more business and increase profitability. Corporate Visions' customer base is highly diversified, consisting of global, blue-chip, Fortune 1000 companies with large sales and marketing organizations. Customer loyalty and satisfaction is high and Corporate Visions has delivered its products in more than 60 countries.

"We are extremely pleased with Corporate Visions' expansion into new product categories and successful navigation into the virtual learning environment," said Paul Murphy, a partner at Sentinel. "Corporate Visions is a market leader that uses science to develop insights which fuel innovative solutions for businesses seeking specialized and sophisticated B2B marketing and selling messages, tools, and skills. Corporate Visions is well positioned in an attractive, growing market with a value proposition that is not easily replicated. We have been honored to work with Corporate Vision's highly committed and talented management team who have superbly positioned the company for continued growth."

"It has been a pleasure partnering with Sentinel as we have significantly grown our customer base and solutions offerings," commented Erik Peterson, CEO of Corporate Visions. "We appreciate the confidence Sentinel placed in our team and the resources they contributed, which helped us execute our growth strategy and further expand this unique platform."

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Corporate Visions.

Sentinel has broad experience investing in the business services sector. Examples include: Transystems , a provider of engineering, architectural, and design consulting solutions; Apex , a provider of professional and field services to assess and prevent environmental issues related to water, ground, facilities, and air quality; CIN Group , a provider of data, tools, and training for consumer bankruptcy attorneys; Inscape Publishing , a developer and provider of corporate training solutions that develop employee leadership, teamwork, and communications skills; Precision Pipeline Solutions , a provider of specialty inspection services to utilities; Total Military Management , a global provider of relocation services for U.S. military and government personnel; Trinity Consultants , a provider of air quality consulting and compliance services; and Vintage Parts , a logistics provider that manages original slow moving and inactive OEM replacement parts for long-lived automotive and industrial equipment.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel specializes in buying and building midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings and operational turnarounds. For more information about Sentinel, visit http://www.sentinelpartners.com.

About Corporate Visions Inc.

Corporate Visions is a leading marketing and sales messaging, tools and training company that helps global B2B companies create more sales opportunities, win more deals and increase sales profitability by improving the conversations salespeople have with customers. Companies engage Corporate Visions in three areas: developing differentiated messages that concentrate on customer needs; deploying tools that support critical steps in the buying cycle; and delivering sales skills training that enables salespeople to capture more value. For more information about Corporate Visions, visit www.corporatevisions.com

