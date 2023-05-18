Sentinel Capital Partners Sells ECM Industries to nVent Electric plc

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced the sale of portfolio company ECM Industries to nVent Electric plc for a purchase price of $1.1 billion.

Headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin, ECM is a global manufacturer and supplier of electrical connectors, tools, and test instruments for construction, maintenance, lighting, irrigation, landscape supply, and gas utility applications. ECM serves professional electricians, contractors, maintenance technicians, and do-it-yourselfers with a wide range of premium brands, including ILSCO, Gardner Bender, and King Innovation. ECM has more than 1,400 employees and operates in North America and Shanghai.

"Sentinel has been an excellent partner over the past three and a half years," said Mike Masino, CEO of ECM. "With Sentinel's support, we completed the transformational acquisition of ILSCO, expanded ECM's product offering and significantly diversified our business. We are well positioned for continued success with our new partner."

"It has been a privilege to work with Mike and the rest of the ECM management team for the second time after our successful previous investment in Power Products," said John Van Sickle, a Sentinel Partner. "ECM has performed exceedingly well during our partnership, and we believe it has a bright future ahead. All of us at Sentinel wish our management team partners at ECM continued success."

Sentinel has extensive prior experience investing in niche manufacturing and distribution businesses, including Chase Doors, a manufacturer of high-quality, made-to-order specialty door systems; Chromalox, a leading branded manufacturer of commercial and industrial electric heating products and solutions; Colson, a leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of casters, wheels, and related hardware products; Empire Auto Parts, a leading specialty distributor of aftermarket collision parts; Engineered Controls International, a global manufacturer of specialized pressure regulators, valves, and control equipment for liquefied and compressed gasses; IEP Technologies, a global provider of systems that suppress potential explosions in process industries; LTI Boyd, a global manufacturer of high-performance sealing systems and components; Luminaires, a manufacturer of specification-grade and architectural lighting fixtures; Nekoosa, a manufacturer of specialty paper and film products used in the graphics and commercial print markets; PlayCore, a playground equipment and recreation products company; Power Products, a global electrical products supplier serving the construction, marine, and recreation markets; RefrigiWear, a manufacturer of protective industrial workwear; The Recreational Group, a manufacturer and distributor of premium synthetic turf products; RotoMetrics, a global provider of precision rotary tooling for the printing and converting industries; and Sonny's, a manufacturer of conveyorized car wash equipment, parts, and supplies.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel focuses on buying and building midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $65 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including structured capital solutions, balance sheet restructurings, and operational improvements. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About ECM Industries

ECM Industries is a global manufacturer and supplier of electrical products for construction and maintenance, irrigation and landscape supply, and natural gas/cathodic industries. With industry-leading brands and a proven record of innovative product development, ECM partners with its customers for sustainable, mutual growth. ECM is headquartered in New Berlin, WI. For more information, visit www.ecmindustries.com.

Contact: Roland Tomforde
Broadgate Consultants
212-232-2222

