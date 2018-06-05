Sentinel Capital Partners Sells RotoMetrics

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RotoMetrics provides made-to-order precision rotary cutting dies and engineered tooling for web converting and printing applications. These products are critical components in the production of a wide array of tags, labels, and packaging items used in the consumer goods, healthcare, electrical component, automotive, and industrial markets. RotoMetrics has an established global footprint of ten sales offices and eight manufacturing facilities across five continents and maintains deep relationships with a highly diverse blue chip customer base of more than 5,500 converters and OEMs. RotoMetrics holds the leading position in the core tag and label market.

"We are extremely pleased with our investment in RotoMetrics," said Scott Perry, a partner at Sentinel. "Thanks to its hugely talented management team, RotoMetrics has become a powerful platform for growth. On our watch, RotoMetrics not only grew organically but also successfully completed five add-on acquisitions."

"Sentinel has been an excellent partner," said RotoMetrics CEO Bob Spiller. "We have accomplished a number of key initiatives together, including global expansion, repositioning our European operations, and driving organic and acquisition growth. Sentinel's support and long-term perspective helped us immensely and contributed meaningfully to successfully positioning RotoMetrics for long-term, sustainable growth."

The past year has been highly productive for Sentinel. Besides selling RotoMetrics, Sentinel also completed four other exits—Huddle House, a franchisor of family dining restaurants in the Southeast; National Spine & Pain Centers, a leading service provider to interventional pain management physicians; PlayCore, the leading North American supplier of play, park, and recreation products; and WellSpring Consumer Healthcare, a North American marketer of OTC health brands. Also during the past year, Sentinel made four new platform investments—Captain D's, a leading restaurant operator in the QSR seafood sector; MB2 Dental Solutions, a rapidly-growing dental service organization with a unique physician-centric ownership model; Nekoosa, a leading manufacturer of specialty paper and film products used in the graphics and commercial print markets; and UBEO, a leading provider of document processing services in Texas.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel Capital Partners specializes in buying and building businesses at the lower end of the midmarket in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, and going-private transactions of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $65 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings, and operational turnarounds. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About RotoMetrics

RotoMetrics, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a worldwide leader in precision rotary tooling for the printing and converting industries. RotoMetrics supports customers from manufacturing and repair service facilities in eight countries including the Australia, Brazil, China, Canada, Germany, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.rotometrics.com .

