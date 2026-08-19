Sentinel Closes Sale of Spectrum Safety Solutions' Marioff Unit

Divests Global Leader in High-Pressure Water Mist Fire Protection Systems

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced the sale of Marioff, a standalone unit of its Spectrum Safety Solutions platform, to Inflexion, a European private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Vantaa, Finland, Marioff is a leading global provider of high-pressure water mist fire suppression solutions. Its proprietary HI-FOG® technology protects life, property, and business continuity in applications where fire risk, uptime requirements, and asset protection are critical. Marioff serves customers in more than 70 countries across marine segments, such as cruise, navy, and commercial vessels, and land-based segments, including datacenters, energy and industrial facilities, and complex buildings.

Sentinel acquired Marioff in 2024 from Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) as part of a complex carveout that created Spectrum Safety Solutions. In July 2026, Sentinel sold Spectrum's Autronica unit to strategic buyer MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA). The two divestitures position Spectrum to narrow its focus to its U.S.-headquartered detection and monitoring businesses, Det-Tronics and Fireye.

"Our partnership with Sentinel has been instrumental in Marioff's growth over the past two years," said Juha Ilvonen, Marioff's CEO. "Their strategic support and unwavering confidence in our team helped strengthen the business and position us for this exciting next chapter. We're grateful for everything we accomplished together."

"It's been a pleasure partnering with Juha and the outstanding Marioff team," said Eric Bommer, Sentinel's Co-Managing Partner. "During our ownership, the team strengthened the business and reinforced its global leadership in water mist fire protection. We thank the entire organization for its dedication and wish Marioff every success as it embarks on its next phase of growth with Inflexion."

Sentinel's experience in industrials includes investments in Alemite (industrial lubrication equipment and components); Chromalox (commercial and industrial electric heating products and systems); ECM Industries , NSI Industries , and Power Products (electrical products); IEP Technologies (systems and services that suppress, isolate, and vent combustible dust or vapor explosions); and RotoMetrics (rotary tooling products).

J.P. Morgan and Citi served as exclusive financial advisors to Sentinel, and Kirkland & Ellis provided legal services.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel is a leading midmarket private equity firm. Working collaboratively with portfolio companies, Sentinel offers operational resources and strategic advice that help its management teams solve challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and build stronger, more valuable businesses. Sentinel also provides debt and preferred capital as a minority partner through its Capital Solutions strategy.

Sentinel focuses on niche markets across business services, consumer goods and services, healthcare services, and industrials. Since its inception in 1995, Sentinel has raised more than $11.2 billion of capital. To learn more, please visit sentinelpartners.com.

About Marioff

Marioff provides water mist fire protection systems to marine, energy, infrastructure, data center, and commercial building end markets. The company offers a suite of solutions covering the fire protection lifecycle, including system design, engineering, manufacturing, installation support, and lifecycle service and maintenance. With a global footprint spanning Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia, Marioff serves a diversified customer base through direct sales and a broad channel partner network. Marioff employs about 660 people and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland. For more information, visit http://www.marioff.com/en.

About Inflexion

Inflexion is a private equity firm that partners with management teams to invest in and grow high-quality businesses across Europe. The firm focuses on midmarket companies across a range of sectors, including business services, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Inflexion provides capital and strategic support to drive international expansion, operational improvement, and value creation. Inflexion is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.inflexion.com.

Contact: Roland Tomforde

Broadgate Consultants

212-232-2356

SOURCE Sentinel Capital Partners