Sentinel Closes Sale of Spectrum Safety Solutions' Autronica Unit

Divests Global Leader in Fire, Smoke, and Gas Detection Solutions

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced the sale of Autronica Fire and Security, a standalone unit of its Spectrum Safety Solutions platform, to MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in safety products and technology, for $555.0 million.

Headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, Autronica is a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of fire detection, gas detection, and alarm systems for many critical infrastructure, energy, and maritime applications. Autronica holds numerous regulatory certifications for harsh environments, with a mission to protect life, environment, and property.

Sentinel acquired Autronica in 2024 from Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) as part of a complex carveout that created Spectrum Safety Solutions. During Sentinel's ownership, Autronica strengthened its global commercial organization, expanded its product portfolio, and further reinforced its leadership in mission-critical fire and gas detection. In March 2026, Sentinel also agreed to sell Spectrum's Marioff unit, a provider of high-pressure water mist fire suppression solutions, to private equity firm Inflexion. Together, these divestitures position Spectrum to focus on its U.S.-headquartered detection and monitoring businesses, Det-Tronics and Fireye.

"Sentinel has been a valued partner throughout this important chapter of Autronica's development," said Sindre Utne, Autronica's CEO. "Their strategic support helped us accelerate growth while remaining focused on our employees, customers, and long-term vision. We're proud of and grateful for what we accomplished together."

"It's been a privilege to work alongside Sindre and the talented Autronica team," said Eric Bommer, Sentinel's Co-Managing Partner. "Over the past two years, the team has strengthened the business, expanded its global footprint, and built a strong foundation for the future. We thank them for a productive partnership and wish them continued success as part of MSA Safety."

Sentinel's experience in industrials includes investments in Alemite (industrial lubrication equipment and components); Chromalox (commercial and industrial electric heating products and systems); ECM Industries , NSI Industries , and Power Products (electrical products); IEP Technologies (systems and services that suppress, isolate, and vent combustible dust or vapor explosions); and RotoMetrics (rotary tooling products).

Citi and J.P. Morgan served as exclusive financial advisors to Sentinel, and Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel is a leading midmarket private equity firm. Working collaboratively with portfolio companies, Sentinel offers operational resources and strategic advice that help its management teams solve challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and build stronger, more valuable businesses. Sentinel also provides debt and preferred capital as a minority partner through its Capital Solutions strategy.

Sentinel focuses on niche markets across business services, consumer goods and services, healthcare services, and industrials. Since its inception in 1995, Sentinel has raised more than $11.2 billion of capital. To learn more, please visit sentinelpartners.com.

About Autronica

Autronica, headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, is a leading innovator and provider of fire and gas detection systems. Serving the maritime, oil & gas, infrastructure, and industrial sectors, Autronica's mission is to protect life, environment, and property through cutting-edge safety technology and dependable service. For more information, visit https://www.autronicafire.com/.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced industrial safety technology products and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

Contact: Roland Tomforde

Broadgate Consultants

212-232-2356

SOURCE Sentinel Capital Partners