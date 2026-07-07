Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires DecoPac

World's Largest Supplier of Cake Decorations to Bakeries and Professional Decorators

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced the acquisition of DecoPac Inc., the market-leading supplier of cake decorating solutions for bakeries, foodservice operators, and DIY decorators, from private equity firm Kohlberg. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Anoka, Minnesota, DecoPac produces innovative decorations that drive customer appeal and are supported by an in-house design team and extensive licensed IP portfolio spanning entertainment, professional sports, and other brands. DecoPac's end-to-end technology solutions CelebrationIQ®, an online cake ordering and bakery management platform, and PhotoCake®, a print-on-demand edible image system, enable consumers to personalize desserts while helping customers drive efficiency and order throughput. DecoPac serves more than 25,000 customer locations in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company also reaches DIY decorators through its rapidly growing ecommerce capabilities.

"Sentinel brings both the resources and strategic expertise to help us accelerate what we've already built," said Cindy Hampton, DecoPac's CEO. "With their partnership, we're well positioned to expand the range of desserts and formats we serve, bring more decoration options to our existing customers, and reach consumers through new and emerging channels, all while delivering on DecoPac's mission to make every celebration more joyful."

"DecoPac is an exceptional business with a market-leading position, deep relationships with major retailers, and a proven track record of growth," said Owen Basham, a Sentinel Partner. "We're excited to partner with Cindy and the DecoPac team as they continue to innovate across the channels they serve."

"DecoPac occupies an attractive position in a highly specialized category, with a strong management team and proprietary technology. We are pleased to have supported the company's development and wish the DecoPac team continued success," said Seth Hollander, Senior Partner at Kohlberg.

Sentinel's experience in the consumer sector includes investments in Checkers (drive-through restaurants), GSM Outdoors (accessories for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts), Holley Performance Products (aftermarket performance products for car and truck enthusiasts), L2 Brands (custom apparel and headwear), Market Performance Group (omnichannel strategy and consulting services for consumer brands), Pet Supplies Plus (pet supply stores), and Spinrite (craft yarns).

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Sentinel. Harris Williams and William Blair served as financial advisors to Kohlberg, and Paul Weiss was Kohlberg's legal counsel.

About DecoPac

DecoPac is the leading supplier and marketer of decorating solutions for bakeries, professional cake decorators, and cake-decorating enthusiasts across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Its proprietary technologies and extensive portfolio of licenses, which include some of the world's most recognizable entertainment brands and sports leagues, allow customers to provide customized baked goods with short turnaround times, while in-store kiosks and online ordering software make it easy for consumers to order cakes anytime and anywhere. Formed in 1982 as an internal supplier to McGlynn's Bakery, a family-owned chain founded in 1919, DecoPac today employs 649 people. To learn more, please visit decopac.com.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel is a leading midmarket private equity firm. Working collaboratively with portfolio companies, Sentinel offers operational resources and strategic advice that help its management teams solve challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and build stronger, more valuable businesses. Sentinel also provides debt and preferred capital as a minority partner through its Capital Solutions strategy.

Sentinel focuses on niche markets across business services, consumer goods and services, healthcare services, and industrials. Since its inception in 1995, Sentinel has raised more than $11.2 billion of capital. To learn more, please visit sentinelpartners.com.

About Kohlberg

Founded in 1987, Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market investment firm based in Mount Kisco, New York with deep experience investing across private equity and credit. Informed by its thesis-driven White Paper Program, Kohlberg invests in healthcare and services companies characterized by strong brands, recurring revenue streams, and leading market positions. As of December 31, 2025, Kohlberg manages approximately $17 billion on behalf of investors globally. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

Contact: Roland Tomforde

Broadgate Consultants

212-232-2356

SOURCE Sentinel Capital Partners