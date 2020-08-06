Sentinel Exits Global Car Wash Leader SONNY'S

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising companies in the lower midmarket, today announced the sale of SONNY'S, the worldwide leader in conveyorized car wash systems, chemicals, service, parts and supplies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SONNY'S is the largest global manufacturer of conveyorized car wash systems and provides a complete, integrated suite of products and services that meets all the needs of car wash owners and operators. Beginning with expert guidance in site planning and construction, SONNY's provides end-to-end support to more than 6,000 customers ranging from individual car wash owner-operators to large multi-unit consolidators. Established in 1949, SONNY's has been led by the Fazio family since inception.

"Working closely with CEO Paul Fazio and his team as they pursued their vision of market leadership for SONNY's has been an absolute privilege and pleasure," said Scott Perry, a partner at Sentinel. "Over the past four years, SONNY'S has significantly expanded its market leadership as a total car wash solutions provider by broadening its product offering, consolidating distribution, and expanding geographically to the West Coast through both strategic acquisition and organic growth. SONNY's installed base of car wash tunnels has grown considerably and contributed to its exceptional financial performance. We believe the future is bright for this extraordinary business and we wish the best to Paul and the entire SONNY's team."

"The Sentinel team has been an outstanding partner to SONNY's since our relationship began and we've built lasting friendships with them," said CEO Paul Fazio. "With Sentinel's help, we have increased our growth trajectory, expanded into new product lines through transformative acquisitions, and moved closer to realizing our vision of being the premier one-stop provider of products and services to car wash professionals. We look forward to building on our success with our new private equity partners."

Sentinel has a long history of investing in niche manufacturing businesses like SONNY's, including Luminaires , a manufacturer of specification-grade and architectural lighting fixtures; RotoMetrics , a global provider of precision rotary tooling for the printing and converting industries; PlayCore , a playground equipment and recreation products company; IEP Technologies , a global provider of systems and services that detect and suppress potential combustible dust or vapor explosions in process industries; and Chromalox , a leading global branded manufacturer of commercial and industrial electric heating products and systems.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel Capital Partners specializes in buying and building businesses in the lower midmarket in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, and going-private transactions of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $65 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings and operational turnarounds. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About SONNY'S

SONNY'S is the largest manufacturer of conveyorized car wash equipment, parts, and supplies in the world. Forward thinking professional car wash investors and owner/operators partner with SONNY'S because of its total offering, market leadership, and deep expertise. SONNY'S education and software products support operator profitability and its conveyorized car wash innovations, parts, and supplies keep customers' businesses growing. For more information about SONNY'S, visit www.sonnysdirect.com.

Contact: Roland Tomforde

Broadgate Consultants

212-232-2222

SOURCE Sentinel Capital Partners