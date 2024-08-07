Sentinel Exits TranSystems via Merger with Gannett Fleming

Third Successful Exit in Infrastructure Services Sector

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced the closing of the merger of its portfolio company TranSystems with Gannett Fleming, a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners. The combination creates an industry leader in transportation infrastructure services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TranSystems provides engineering, architecture, and design consulting solutions for U.S. transportation end markets. TranSystems plans, inspects, designs, and provides related services to some of the most complex transportation infrastructure projects in the country. With more than 1,800 engineers and technical employees working from 71 offices across the United States, TranSystems serves a diverse client base spanning government, freight, transit, aviation, and intermodal end markets.

"Sentinel has been an excellent partner over the past three years. Their support and commitment to our long-term growth helped us exceed our goals and now position us for continued success," said Tim Rock, TranSystems' CEO. "TranSystems joins with Gannett Fleming to create an industry leader in delivering modern infrastructure solutions. This is an exciting time for our company."

"It's been a privilege working alongside Tim and the TranSystems team," said Michael Fabian, a Sentinel partner. "TranSystems has performed exceedingly well during our partnership by successfully executing a range of organic growth initiatives and add-on acquisitions. We believe the combination of TranSystems and Gannett Fleming has a bright future."

Sentinel has extensive experience investing in infrastructure related engineering services businesses. In addition to TranSystems, investments in the sector include Apex Companies (environmental services with a focus on water resources and industrial hygiene); CLS Management Services (infrastructure land management services); and Trinity Consultants (air quality consulting and compliance services).

Sentinel also has a proven record in the broader business services sector, including investments in Corporate Visions (training solutions to improve salesforce productivity); Mobile Communications America (voice, data, and security solutions); New Era Technology (managed information technology services); Revenew (cost recovery and containment solutions); Total Military Management (relocation services for U.S. military and government personnel); and UBEO (best-in-class document management services).

Houlihan Lokey, AEC Advisors, and Macquarie Capital served as financial advisors to TranSystems.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel invests in midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada. Sentinel targets the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare Services, and Industrials sectors and invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate carveouts, going-private transactions, and noncontrol senior equity and debt securities of established businesses. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About TranSystems

TranSystems is an engineering and design firm dedicated to the government, transit, federal, freight, and aviation U.S. transportation end markets. TranSystems offers a suite of services spanning the infrastructure lifecycle, including planning, design, engineering, architecture, oversight, and maintenance services. TranSystems is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.transystems.com.

