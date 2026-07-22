Sentinel Group Expands Scope and Reach of "My Financial Journey" with Financial Finesse's Award-Winning, AI-Driven Digital Wellness Hub

The enhancement marks the next evolution of Sentinel's My Financial Journey experience, designed to deliver deeper, scalable financial wellness guidance to participants across Sentinel's business.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Group, an employee benefits provider and independent recordkeeper recognized for its service focus and open architecture approach, today announced an expanded partnership with Financial Finesse, a leading independent provider of financial wellness coaching. Building on years of successful education programs and webinars, the expanded platform is designed to help employees move from learning about their options to taking more confident actions.

The partnership enhances Sentinel's existing My Financial Journey platform with Financial Finesse's award-winning AI-powered Financial Wellness Hub – including its virtual financial coach Aimee – bringing a high quality digital experience to Sentinel's retirement plan clients, at no additional cost.

My Financial Journey is designed to help participants work toward their goals across five key areas of financial wellness: budgeting, debt management, emergency savings, retirement planning, and insurance and protection. The program provides a streamlined, easy way to address the foundational financial barriers that often hinder effective retirement saving. By equipping participants with tools that meet them where they are financially, it aims to help guide individuals toward greater long‑term financial confidence. My Financial Journey offers a tiered path from self-guided digital learning to group education and one-on-one guidance, helping employees move from awareness to action at every stage of their financial lives.

The partnership with Financial Finesse adds a powerful digital layer that delivers the on‑demand, educational support participants expect today, available anytime, anywhere, and designed to support better participant outcomes. By helping employees connect their retirement plan, savings, and other workplace benefits to the realities of everyday life, the hub serves as a bridge between information and action.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of bringing our clients a robust program offering that builds on what we provide today," said Lisa Francis, Director of Client Experience Strategy for Sentinel. "Our team now has even more high-caliber resources at their fingertips to help participants succeed, all within the My Financial Journey experience they already know and trust. It also gives employers a scalable way that can help reduce financial stress and support a more focused, resilient workforce."

Financial Finesse's platform, which serves over 2.5 million participants across more than 20,000 companies globally, leverages the expertise of CFP® professional coaches with cutting-edge AI technology to deliver financial wellness action plans, interactive life event guides, calculators, and instant answers to financial and benefits questions via Aimee, its award-winning AI-powered virtual coach.

Built on 26 years of financial coaching, Financial Finesse's solution expands My Financial Journey's capabilities and directly reinforces the core pillars - helping participants tackle debt, build emergency savings, maximize retirement readiness, and make confident financial decisions. When participants seek retirement planning or investment guidance, the hub can connect them with appropriate resources, including their plan's approved retirement plan advisor.

"Sentinel has built something genuinely impressive in My Financial Journey," said Liz Davidson, Founder and CEO of Financial Finesse. "This partnership is about extending access to financial wellness for all parties: giving participants more ways to engage, advisors an asset for deepening relationships with plan sponsor clients, and the plan sponsors themselves, who want to offer effective financial wellness programs but may not have the budget or resources to otherwise do so."

By combining a tiered education experience with targeted guidance, Sentinel and Financial Finesse are helping to redefine financial wellness at work - not as a one-time program, but as an ongoing partnership that can evolve with employees throughout their lives.

About Sentinel Group

Sentinel Group is an employee benefits provider and independent recordkeeper providing 401(k), 403(b), and third-party administration services. As an independent firm focused on service and open architecture, Sentinel emphasizes long-term client relationships and mission-driven support over product placement. The company serves retirement plan advisors and plan sponsors with flexible solutions backed by deep ERISA-focused expertise. www.sentinelgroup.com

About Financial Finesse

Financial Finesse is an independent provider of unbiased financial coaching programs, founded in 1999 to help organizations improve their bottom line by helping employees improve their financial wellbeing. The company's award-winning AI-enabled and CFP®-backed programs are made available to employees at no cost as an employer or partner sponsored benefit. www.financialfinesse.com

Media Contacts:

Sentinel:

Cassidy Von Musser

e: [email protected]

ph: 781-914-467

Financial Finesse:

Danielle Encinas

e: [email protected]

ph: 909-217-1749

SOURCE Financial Finesse