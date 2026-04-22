Sentinel Legal Launches Judicial Review to Defend British Freedom

Sentinel Legal has begun proceedings for Judicial Review of the Tobacco and Vapes Act 2025, challenging a generational prohibition Director Sam Ward calls "the state deciding it knows better than its own citizens how they should live their lives."

CHELTENHAM, England, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Legal has today launched proceedings for Judicial Review of the Tobacco and Vapes Act 2025, which received Royal Assent this month and will, from 1 January 2027, permanently ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009.

This is not a campaign to promote smoking. This is a legal challenge to defend a principle that has defined Britain for centuries: that the state does not get to decide what a free adult does with their own body.

Sam Ward, Director of Sentinel Legal, said:

"The Tobacco and Vapes Act creates two classes of British citizen based entirely on their date of birth. Two adults will be able to walk into the same shop, stand at the same counter, and one will be free to make a legal purchase while the other is permanently banned from doing so. Not because of what they have done, but because of when they were born.

"That is not public health policy. That is the state deciding it knows better than its own citizens how they should live their lives.

"We have watched, year after year, as the freedoms that Britain was built on have been quietly stripped away. The right to protest has been curtailed. The right to speak freely is under constant pressure. The right to privacy has been eroded by surveillance powers that would have been unthinkable a generation ago. And now the government has decided that an entire generation of British adults will never be trusted to make their own choices about a legal product.

"Each of these measures, taken on its own, is presented as reasonable. Sensible. For our own good. But taken together, they reveal a pattern: a state that increasingly views its citizens not as free people to be trusted, but as problems to be managed.

"We are not asking whether smoking is harmful. Everyone knows it is. We are asking a more fundamental question: does the British government have the right to permanently remove a personal choice from an entire generation of adults who have committed no offence and pose no threat to anyone but themselves?

"Our answer is no. And we intend to prove it in court."

The Grounds

Sentinel Legal is seeking Judicial Review on three grounds:

1. Article 8, European Convention on Human Rights (Right to Private Life). The decision of a competent adult to use a legal product is a matter of personal autonomy protected by Article 8. A blanket, permanent, generational prohibition is a disproportionate interference with that right. The government has not demonstrated why education, taxation, and existing age restrictions are insufficient, nor why a lifetime ban on an entire generation is the least restrictive means available.

2. Article 14 combined with Article 8 (Prohibition of Discrimination). The Act creates direct differential treatment based solely on date of birth. A person born on 31 December 2008 retains the right to purchase tobacco for life. A person born one day later, on 1 January 2009, is permanently denied that right. This is age-based discrimination without proportionate justification.

3. Article 1 of Protocol 1 (Protection of Property). Tobacco retailers across the United Kingdom face the progressive and permanent destruction of a lawful customer base. The Act imposes a slow-motion prohibition on an entire retail sector without compensation, constituting an unjustified interference with the peaceful enjoyment of possessions.

Lead Claimants

Sentinel Legal is actively seeking lead claimants to bring the challenge before the Administrative Court. The firm invites affected tobacco retailers and individuals born on or after 1 January 2009 who wish to defend their right to make their own choices as adults to come forward.

A Line in the Sand

This challenge is not about tobacco. It is about whether we accept a country where the government can decide, permanently and irrevocably, that an entire generation of adults cannot be trusted to make a choice that every generation before them was free to make.

If this principle is accepted for tobacco today, the precedent is set for alcohol tomorrow, for processed food next year, and for whatever else the state decides is not good for us the year after that.

Freedom is not freedom if it only applies to choices the government approves of.

Sentinel Legal is drawing a line. We invite the British public to stand with us.

Notes to Editors

1. Sentinel Legal is authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA No. 654828).

2. The Tobacco and Vapes Act 2025 received Royal Assent in April 2026. The generational sales ban takes effect on 1 January 2027.

3. Unlike a simple age restriction, the Act's prohibition follows the affected generation for life. A person born on 1 January 2009 will be unable to legally purchase tobacco at age 18, at age 30, at age 50, or at any point in their lifetime.

4. Judicial Review is the legal mechanism by which the High Court examines whether a public body has acted lawfully. It does not require the court to agree with the policy, only to determine whether the policy is compatible with fundamental rights.

5. Sam Ward, Director, is available for interview, comment, and broadcast.

Media Contact:

Sam Ward, Director

Sentinel Legal

Harley House, 29 Cambray Place, Cheltenham GL50 1JN

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 0161 528 9544

Web: www.sentinellegal.co.uk

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE Sentinel Legal