Sentinel Resource Group and Training Systems Design Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Workplace Violence Prevention Solutions for California Employers

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Resource Group (SRG), a premier firm specializing in comprehensive security risk advisory, assessments and complex investigations services, and Training Systems Design (TSD), an experienced innovator in training development, announce their strategic collaboration to provide turnkey solutions for employers required to comply with California's SB 553 workplace violence prevention program mandate.

Effective July 1, 2024, many California employers must have implemented comprehensive Workplace Violence Prevention Plans (WVPP) to meet newly enacted statutory legal requirements. SRG and TSD now offer a full spectrum of compliance solutions, from scalable e-learning modules to fully developed and supported program deployments, ensuring businesses can meet these demands effectively.

Wesley Bull, CEO of Sentinel Resource Group, underscored the strategic significance of this collaboration: "Partnering with Training Systems Design represents a pivotal advancement in delivering holistic solutions to California employers, equipping them to meet the rigorous requirements of workplace safety and comply with the extensive preliminary elements mandated by the workplace violence prevention program."

Bull further clarified, "There is a widespread misunderstanding that SB 553 merely calls for a training program. This is a misconception. SB 553 mandates a robust, comprehensive workplace violence prevention program, with training being just one integral aspect. Our alliance with TSD harnesses our combined expertise, offering a spectrum of tailored solutions to our clients."

Max Holvik, CEO of Training Systems Design, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Sentinel Resource Group to address the critical need for effective workplace violence prevention programs. The combination of SRG's strong domain expertise and TSD's experience in creating high-quality training programs will enable businesses to meet compliance requirements with ease and confidence, while also fostering a safer work environment. This is an important concern for employers, employees, and society at large. We are highly motivated to help companies stay compliant with this new law, primarily to keep their employees safe, but also to help them avoid high fees for lack of compliance.

Key Offerings:

E-Learning Modules : Customizable and scalable e-learning programs for workplace violence prevention, designed to integrate seamlessly with existing Learning Management Systems (LMS), allowing for light customization and branding.

: Customizable and scalable e-learning programs for workplace violence prevention, designed to integrate seamlessly with existing Learning Management Systems (LMS), allowing for light customization and branding. Comprehensive Program Development : End-to-end support in developing, implementing, and maintaining a holistic Workplace Violence Prevention Plan, ensuring compliance with SB 553 requirements.

: End-to-end support in developing, implementing, and maintaining a holistic Workplace Violence Prevention Plan, ensuring compliance with SB 553 requirements. Tiered Solutions: Three product tiers—silver, gold, and platinum—cater to different compliance needs, from basic training modules to fully customized program development and implementation.

For more detailed information on our offerings and to book a consultation, please visit explore.sb553courses.com.

Through this collaboration, SRG and TSD provide California employers with expert-driven, purpose-built solutions to address their workplace violence program legal compliance obligations effectively and efficiently.

About Sentinel Resource Group Sentinel Resource Group (SRG) specializes in comprehensive security risk management, threat assessments, intelligence and investigations services for global corporations, law firms, and high-profile individuals. The firm is entrusted to advise several of the world's most iconic brands, law firms, and people, on their most critical and sensitive matters.

About Training Systems Design

Training Systems Design is a leading provider of learning and development solutions for corporations. The firm has created more than 1,000 training solutions on everything from safety and compliance to leadership and sales training; and in many modalities, including eLearning, in-person training, train-the-trainer programs, VR solutions, and more. The firm is dedicated to creating innovative training programs rooted in strong learning science that enhance business training initiatives across various industries and functions. Training Systems Design Website: www.trainingsystemsdesign.com

