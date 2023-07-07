SENTINEL RESOURCE GROUP TAPS FORMER PROSECUTOR AND SAN JOSE POLICE INTELLIGENCE CENTER LEADER AS FIRST LEGAL CHIEF

News provided by

Sentinel Resource Group

07 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Resource Group (SRG) announces the strategic hire of Frank Carrubba as its first Chief Legal Officer. The addition of a highly experienced legal and intelligence professional is another step in reinforcing our commitment to excellence and maintaining our position as a trusted advisor to corporations, their law firms, and private family offices.

Continue Reading
Frank Carrubba, Chief Legal Officer
Frank Carrubba, Chief Legal Officer

Carrubba, an accomplished legal and intelligence professional, recently led the San Jose Police Criminal Data Intelligence Center, established by now Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia. Known for his innovation in shaping law enforcement intelligence capabilities, Carrubba has a proven record in the design, development, and optimization of intelligence fusion centers. Previously, he served as a Chief of the Criminal Division at the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, where he led the establishment of the Crime Strategies Unit, which was a recognized national model for innovative, data-driven prosecutions. Before this, Carrubba enjoyed a 25-year career as a prosecutor with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

In his new role at SRG, Carrubba will join CEO Wesley Bull and COO David Tindall in advancing the company's strategic vision to be the recognized global authority in security risk advisory, intelligence, and investigations for corporations, their law firms, and private family offices.

Wesley Bull, CEO at SRG, said, "Frank's deep experience with complex legal risk assessments, enriched by his formidable intelligence and investigations acumen, sets the stage for us to elevate our service offerings, and signifies an exciting addition to our executive leadership team to pioneer additional advancements in our sector."

Carrubba received his Juris Doctor degree after attending both California Western and Santa Clara University School of Law. He was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1991, where he remains active as an attorney in good standing.

SRG's COO David Tindall commented, "I know first-hand that Frank's experience as a former prosecutor and expertise with intelligence data-driven investigations will be highly valued by SRG clients, particularly with our work in threat assessments and workplace violence risk. Frank is an accomplished leader who will further extend our People First approach to client engagements."

As CLO, Frank will be responsible for directing all legal and compliance matters for SRG, in addition to advising on client engagements across the firm's services verticals. Frank said, "SRG has meticulously assembled a distinguished team of cross-disciplinary professionals, renowned for their discretion, and results. I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to infuse my unique skills into this formidable talent matrix."

About SRG:

Sentinel Resource Group (SRG) is a security risk, intelligence and investigations firm serving corporations, their law firms, and private family offices across the United States, and around the world. Based in San Jose, CA, and with offices in Los Angeles, CA and Scottsdale, AZ, the firm is entrusted to advise several of the world's most iconic brands, companies, and people on their security risks, intelligence needs and investigative matters. For more information, visit: www.srgrisk.org 

Contact: SRG Media Inquiries
Phone: (888) 547-8189
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sentinel Resource Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.