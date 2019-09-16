Sentinel Trust Announces New Chief Investment Officer Todd A. Burchett

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, a $4.3 billion multi-family office in Houston, Texas, announces the hiring of Todd A. Burchett, CFA, FRM, CAIA as Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, effective September 15, 2019. Mr. Burchett succeeds Bruce L. Swanson, PhD, who will transition to an Of Counsel role with the firm.

Swanson joined Sentinel Trust in 1998 as the Firm's first non-family CIO. "Bruce built our institutional-quality investment platform," said D. Fort Flowers, Jr., CFA, Executive Chairman and Chair of Sentinel Trust's Investment Committee. "On behalf of the founding families of Sentinel Trust and our Board of Directors, I thank Bruce for his contributions to the Firm and wish him well."

As CIO, Todd Burchett, veteran investor and long-time advisor to the ultra-wealthy, is responsible for all investment strategy and process across Sentinel Trust's national footprint. Todd brings nearly twenty years of experience creating institutional-quality solutions for this market segment: building and leading investment teams, optimizing strategic and tactical asset allocation, and reporting and monitoring performance and risk for large, complex, multi-asset class portfolios. Todd joins Sentinel Trust from Athena Capital Advisors, a $6 billion multi-family office that largely serves the families of professional investors. Prior to that role, Todd ran an institutional-sized single-family office on the West Coast and several mutual funds for a boutique investment firm. Todd holds a B.A. from Stanford University, an M.B.A. and M.S. from The Ohio State University, an M.A. from the University of Mississippi, and is a CFA, FRM, and CAIA charter holder.

"Todd brings significant breadth and depth of experience to our clients," said Walter J. Muller, PhD, Sentinel Trust Board Member and retired CIO of Bank of America. "His intellect and collaborative style in this highly complex environment have driven outstanding results for the clients he has served throughout his career."

"Bruce brought an institutional investment mindset to the Firm and delivered strong investment results. I am thankful for all he has done," said Lissa S. Gangjee, President and CEO of Sentinel Trust. "I am also thrilled that Todd will become the Firm's next CIO. He is an experienced and highly capable executive. We are delighted Todd will lead our Investments team during this time of growth and momentum for Sentinel Trust and our clients."

About Sentinel Trust Company, LBA

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 30 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $4.3 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com.

Lissa S. Gangjee, JD, CFP®, President and CEO

