Sentinel Trust Announces Officer Promotions, New Shareholders, and a Class of New Hires

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, one of the nation's leading boutique wealth management firms and multi-family offices, is pleased to announce several officer promotions effective January 1, 2021:

Andrew B. Smith , JD , is promoted to Managing Director, Director of Client Service, Shareholder.

, is promoted to Managing Director, Director of Client Service, Shareholder. Phyllis L. Joe , JD, LLM , is promoted to Senior Vice President, Senior Wealth Planner, Shareholder.

, is promoted to Senior Vice President, Senior Wealth Planner, Shareholder. Stephanie A. Trejo is promoted to Vice President, Operations Manager.

is promoted to Vice President, Operations Manager. Christi N. Arrington , CPA , is promoted to Vice President, Accounting Manager.

, is promoted to Vice President, Accounting Manager. Mayra A. De Leon , CPA , is promoted to Vice President, Corporate and Benefits Accountant.

, is promoted to Vice President, Corporate and Benefits Accountant. Hilary H. Lane , JD , is promoted to Vice President, Wealth Planner.

, is promoted to Vice President, Wealth Planner. Richard A. LaFont , CPA , Vice President, Senior Relationship Officer, is elected as a Shareholder.

, Vice President, Senior Relationship Officer, is elected as a Shareholder. Katherine M. Rose , CFA, Vice President, Senior Investment Officer, is elected as a Shareholder.

"We are proud to recognize these talented professionals," remarks Lissa S. Gangjee, JD, CFP®, President and CEO, "In a year marked by significant challenges, these individuals have continued their relentless dedication benefitting both our clients and our firm. We are thrilled for each of them and look forward to their continued success."

Sentinel Trust is also pleased to welcome several new hires in response to continued organizational growth:

Sophia Papadopoulos , CFA , joins Sentinel Trust as a Senior Vice President, Director of Hedge Fund Investments.

, joins Sentinel Trust as a Senior Vice President, Director of Hedge Fund Investments. Temitope D. Ayoola , CFA, FRM , joins Sentinel Trust as a Vice President, Director of Business Operations.

, joins Sentinel Trust as a Vice President, Director of Business Operations. Yasmin Zarrinkelk , CPA, joins Sentinel Trust as a Wealth Planner.

About Sentinel Trust Company, LBA

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 30 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020.

