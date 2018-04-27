Sentinel Trust Welcomes Newest Board Member

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to welcome Mark. His many years of experience in internal auditing and financial regulation brings an important perspective," remarks D. Fort Flowers, Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We are confident that our clients will benefit from his industry insights, sound judgement, and informed counsel."

The firm is also happy to announce the return of Robert J. Sweeney, CPA, CFP® to Sentinel Trust as Of Counsel. Bob joined Sentinel Trust at its inception and served as a Senior Relationship Officer and Executive Vice President for many years prior to his retirement in 2015.

"Bob was an invaluable member of the team for over 20 years," notes Lissa S. Gangjee, President. "He has a deep knowledge of the needs our clients, coupled with strong business acumen and a commitment to excellence. We are excited to welcome him back."

About Sentinel Trust Company, LBA

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 30 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $4 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com.

Media Contact:

Lissa S. Gangjee, JD, CFP®, President | lgangjee@sentineltrust.com

Executive Assistant: Stephanie Niehaus, MBA | d: 713.630.9637 | sniehaus@sentineltrust.com

