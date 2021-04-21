SentinelOne partners with WiCyS on veterans' apprenticeship program

The program will give women the support, training, and access to opportunities that will enable fulfilling careers. Tweet this

One of WiCyS's focuses is bridging the cybersecurity skills gap for female veterans, which is what helped launch the Veterans' Program. Military career experience aligns well with a job in cybersecurity. Females make up only 10% of the veteran population but tend to have higher rates of unemployment, single parenting and homelessness.

The WiCyS Veterans' Apprenticeship Program includes paid training and apprenticeship, secure long-term employment, and a litany of resources including mentoring. SentinelOne is ready to put their energy, time and resources into making an impact in the veteran community.

"The partnership SentinelOne has with WiCyS enables us to create a platform for our female employees to share their experiences as well as provide us access to women interested in cybersecurity careers," states Felice Ajlouny, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, Diversity and Inclusion, SentinelOne. "We are excited to support female veterans looking to gain experience in cybersecurity. The apprenticeship program will give women the support, training, and access to opportunities that will enable fulfilling careers."

When the WiCyS Veterans' Program started, it offered discounted membership and conference passes as well as opportunities to earn Veteran Fellowship Awards while advancing women veterans in the cyber field. WiCyS is now collaborating with Smoothstack, to offer this DOL certified apprenticeship program for female veterans.

The deadline to apply for the apprenticeship program is April 23. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.wicys.org/initiatives/veterans-apprenticeship-program/

About WiCyS:

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Facebook, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum. Tier 2: Abbvie, Google, Nike, SentinelOne, Workday. Tier 3: Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Flatiron Health, Fortinet, HERE Technologies, Home Depot, IBM, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Palo Alto Networks, SANS Institute, SAP, Smoothstack, SpearTip, Starbucks, Target, University of California-San Diego, Verizon. Market research partner: Cybersecurity Ventures. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)