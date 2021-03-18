SENTIO VR launches first-ever Oculus Quest 2 app for Architects to improve client engagement

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SENTIO VR launched an official app for Oculus Quest 2 via App Lab, a new distribution channel from Oculus. With this launch, it becomes even simpler for Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) professionals to integrate Virtual Reality (VR) into their design review & client presentation workflows for SketchUp models, Revit BIM models, and additional 3D content.

SENTIO VR co-founder & CEO Chaitanya Ravi sees this as a huge enabler for VR adoption in AEC. "With a high-quality standalone VR headset like Quest 2 at an affordable price point, easy-to-use software that integrates with design workflows, the barrier to entry to engage clients early and avoid communication errors in the design process using VR for SMBs has been reduced drastically."

Intuitive software for SMBs

A major barrier to the adoption of Virtual Reality in Small & Medium Architecture & Construction businesses has been the lack of easy-to-use software that integrates with design workflow. With wireless & affordable Quest 2 ($299USD) & cloud-based intuitive software, SENTIO VR is leading the adoption of immersive technology for SMBs globally & easier distribution of the Quest 2 App is further going to accelerate this trend.

SketchUp® & Autodesk® Revit plugins

Design reviews and client presentations are an iterative process. With plugins for SketchUp & Revit, users lose no time in uploading models to the cloud & getting into VR meetings using access codes. Ken Mahood, Principal Architect at JH Architects, a client shares his experience:

"SENTIO VR is a transformative software product that not only blows the minds of our clients when we show them their project but also surprises us as the designers. The Revit add-in interface is extremely easy to use and the price reasonable. I highly recommend this product to any Architect."

Multi-user VR collaboration

Over the last year, VR meetings have become a powerful option to review designs internally and with clients remotely. With a simple 6 digit code and password, up to 5 users can join intuitive VR meetings using the Quest App, strengthening remote collaboration & increasing productivity.

To learn more, visit us at www.sentiovr.com or write to us at [email protected].

About SENTIO VR

SENTIO VR is a leading VR SaaS platform that enables Architecture, Engineering & Construction businesses to transport their clients inside the 3D designs not yet built - enabling better design reviews and client engagement.

