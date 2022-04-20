SENTIO VR launches intuitive multi-user VR meetings for Architects and Designers

"The improved tools in this update are very exciting and will be a game-changer in the future of collaboration." says Matthew Essig, Director of Drafting at Clark Food Services Equipment. "Starting off in the virtual meeting room with the 'dollhouse' model on a table really changes the feel of a meeting from a utilitarian action to a much more social and immersive experience. The added feature of allowing meeting participants to use the PC app is also very useful."

Optimized for cloud-based meetings on Meta Quest 2

With an app available to download on popular standalone VR headsets like Meta Quest 2 (USD 299), design & construction professionals can enter collaborative meetings using access codes - making it extremely simple for stakeholders ( Clients, Project managers, BIM/VDC Managers, Engineers, Interior designers) to meet inside the 3D designs without requiring any deep technical expertise or training. The meetings are cloud-based and do not require a high-end PC to be connected with the VR headset.

Ideal for both conceptual & final design Reviews

In addition to integrations for SketchUp & Revit to export models to the cloud, the possibility to create interactive virtual walkthroughs using 360 panoramas exported from popular rendering engines like Lumion, V-Ray & Enscape allows collaboration across both conceptual and final design reviews on the same platform.

Meeting modes & PC Viewer

The latest update allows users to join meetings from a PC viewer allowing cross-platform collaboration for team members without VR headsets. An additional option to change the meeting mode to a 'guided walkthrough' allows participants to be assisted during the walkthrough by the host enabling smooth collaboration.

About SENTIO VR

SENTIO VR is a collaborative platform for teams in Architecture, Engineering & Construction industries to view, share & review 3D designs in Virtual Reality - helping improve team communication and minimizing rework. For more information, visit https://www.sentiovr.com

