Sentons Launches SurfaceWave™ Ultrasonic Platform to Make Any Surface and Material Interactive

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentons , the pioneer in Software-Defined Surfaces (SDS), is announcing the launch of their new SurfaceWave Processor and Gesture Engine. The company's ultrasonic, high fidelity touch platform lets manufacturers of smart devices, such as mobile phones and wearables, to create software-defined interactions beyond unchangeable physical buttons and touchscreens. Combined with the company's in-processor Gesture Engine, Sentons is able to recognize, distinguish, and learn from a significantly larger set of complex gestures than any touch technology previously available. Starting today, Sentons technology is available to any mobile manufacturer and can be easily integrated with nearly any form factor or surface material.

"The way we interact with smartphones, has not evolved since the introduction of the iPhone over a decade ago. Mobile devices, their users, and the imaginations of software and hardware developers, are locked into screens and physical buttons. Sentons brings a whole new level of interactivity to mobile devices, unlocking users, developers and manufacturers from these outdated confines," Sentons CEO Jess Lee explained. "Our use of ultrasonic technology gives our customers higher precision, greater flexibility and, most importantly, more freedom to extend interactivity to any surface in any shape. We believe Software Defined Surfaces will be the catalyst for a new innovation cycle in consumer electronics, and smartphones will lead the way."

Sentons' ultimate goal is to bring SDS technology to every glass, plastic and metal surface by combining ultrasonic transducers and ultrasonic strain-gauges. Using the Sentons platform, any consumer electronic, from a smartwatch to a car dashboard, can become interactive and definable by app and content creators.

"Tesla is a great example of how dependent we are on screens. They are one of the most innovative companies in the world and their solution for a 'better' center console was a giant touchscreen monitor," continued Mr. Lee. "Now, imagine getting into a car where any surface can be defined by an app to create a new experience. From sensing contextual interactions like how and where you're holding your steering wheel, to gliding your finger across a software defined volume control before actually pressing the virtualized button to actuate. The possibilities are endless as we remove the limitations of the capacitive touchscreens that require your full attention to operate."

The SurfaceWave Processor works with Sentons' Gesture Engine and Sensor Modules, which allow the precise identification of squeezes, light taps, swipes, slides, multiple touch points, and more - all at different speeds and a wide dynamic range of pressure levels. Integrating the updated technology creates new touchscreen capabilities and unlocks interactive experiences to various consumer devices. This is demonstrated through Asus and Tencent's work with Sentons on the ROG II, a new gaming phone featuring "Air Triggers" - software-defined virtual buttons enabling the phone to be used similarly to a video game controller.

"The ROG Phone 2 has been a huge hit with our community, completely changing what they expect out of a mobile gaming experience, in large part due to our revolutionary AirTriggers," said ASUS. "The capabilities Sentons technology unlocks will spark a new wave of innovations across every surface of the mobile phone and, like so many great revolutionary technologies, ASUS is the first to bring it to market."

Tencent Games said: "Through continuous innovation and efforts of our game developers, Tencent Games has developed many popular games for gamers. We are confident that this partnership with ROG will drive the integration of superior content and best-in-class hardware to provide more exciting gaming experience to gamers."

About Sentons:

Sentons is Software-Defined Surfaces: Bringing high-resolution touch and force sensing to various surfaces on any device, and unlocking a new level of interactivity to the mobile device market. The company's patented SurfaceWave acoustic electro-mechanics technology is in-market on a number of mobile devices, and is expanding its ability to bring richer user experiences to a dozen more phone models through both virtualized buttons and gesture capture. Sentons was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, led by a team of technologists from Apple, Telegent Systems, and LSI Corporation.

