Sentra Extends Enterprise AI Governance to Claude with Continuous Data Risk Context

New integration connects Sentra's continuous data classification engine to Claude Enterprise, providing the data context needed to identify, prioritize, and mitigate AI-related risks.

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra, the AI Data Readiness platform built for continuous data discovery, classification, and identity-aware governance at enterprise scale, today announced its integration with Claude's Compliance API, powered by Anthropic. The integration enables organizations using Claude Enterprise to bring Sentra's deep data classification capabilities directly to bear on their AI governance program so that when employees use Claude at work, security teams don't just see that something happened. They see what data was involved, how sensitive it is, and what to do about it.

Claude's Compliance API is a REST API that gives enterprise IT and security teams programmatic access to Claude activity data, including conversation content and activity event logs. For organizations using Claude Enterprise, this means security teams can now receive real-time signals about employee Claude usage - files uploaded, prompts written, projects created - and feed that data into their existing security and compliance tooling.

What Sentra brings to that data is the layer that transforms it from a signal into intelligence.

Sentra continuously discovers and classifies sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments; building and continuously updating a comprehensive map of what sensitive data an organization holds, where it lives, and who can access it. When Claude Compliance API data flows into Sentra, it lands on top of that foundation. A file upload event becomes a risk-assessed data exposure event. An activity anomaly becomes a governance alert with regulatory context attached. For the first time, security teams can answer the question their boards are asking "Do we have Claude under control?", with evidence instead of wishful thinking.

"From day one, we've worked to give enterprises a comprehensive understanding of what sensitive data they hold and who can reach it," said Yoav Regev, CEO and Co-Founder of Sentra. "AI changes the surface area of that problem overnight. Claude can synthesize and surface everything an employee has access to in a single prompt which means every permission gap, every over-privileged identity, every dataset that was never properly governed suddenly matters in a new way. Our integration with Claude's Compliance API extends our platform into the AI conversation layer, so the governance work enterprises have already done with Sentra now protects them inside Claude too."

According to Netskope's 2026 Cloud and Threat Report, GenAI data violations have more than doubled year-over-year. Claude's enterprise adoption grew from 56.2% to 94.9% between April 2025 and April 2026 alone. Meanwhile, the EU AI Act is now in active enforcement, with penalties reaching €35 million or 7% of global annual revenue for organizations that cannot demonstrate adequate oversight of AI systems interacting with personal data.

Sentra's integration with Claude's Compliance API is available today for organizations running Claude Enterprise. Deployment for existing Sentra customers takes under 30 minutes. For organizations new to Sentra, the platform can scan and classify petabyte-scale data estates in under 72 hours, establishing the classification foundation on which Claude governance immediately builds.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.sentra.io.

About Sentra

Sentra is the leader in continuous AI data readiness and governance, helping enterprises ensure their data is secure, governed, and AI-ready at all times. As organizations rapidly scale AI adoption, a critical gap emerges: AI data readiness—the foundational layer required for every successful enterprise AI initiative. Sentra provides the visibility, controls, and automation needed to confidently use data across cloud, hybrid, and AI environments.

The Sentra platform continuously discovers, classifies, governs, and protects sensitive and proprietary data while helping organizations understand and control who—and what—has access to it, from employees and third parties to AI applications and autonomous agents. By combining AI-aware data security, automated governance, and intelligent remediation, Sentra helps enterprises reduce risk, enforce policy, and unlock the value of AI without losing control of their data.

Trusted by global enterprises and recognized by Gartner, Sentra transforms data readiness and governance into a foundation for secure AI innovation. For more information, visit www.sentra.io.

SOURCE Sentra