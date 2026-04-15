Sentra Integrates with Wiz to Discover, Prioritize and Eliminate Cloud and AI Data Risk

Combining Sentra data intelligence with Wiz's cloud and AI security platform gives security teams a comprehensive view of hidden risk to confidently deploy AI while maintaining continuous compliance

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra, the cloud-native data security platform that secures sensitive data at petabyte scale to deliver unmatched AI‑data governance and continuous compliance, today announced a new integration with Wiz (now part of Google Cloud) that adds data awareness to cloud security findings. By joining the Wiz Integration Network (WIN), Sentra enriches the Wiz Security Graph with data sensitivity intelligence, enabling joint customers to discover, prioritize and eliminate data risks hidden inside cloud resources so they can safely scale cloud and AI initiatives without compromising compliance or data security.

Many organizations are unprepared for the increased data risk created by AI copilots and agents. Each new AI copilot potentially exposes regulated and business-critical data. Wiz gives security teams a clear view of their cloud, from misconfigurations to attack paths to vulnerabilities. By layering in Sentra's data context, teams can quickly focus on what matters most, prioritizing the findings that put sensitive or regulated information at risk. A storage bucket or database may appear secure at the infrastructure layer while still containing overshared PII, PCI, PHI, or other critical data that could derail AI projects or trigger costly audit failures if exposed.

"As customers scale in the cloud and adopt AI, they need to know which issues actually put their most sensitive data at risk," said Oron Noah, VP Product, Extensibility and Partnerships at Wiz. "By combining Wiz's cloud security platform with Sentra's data intelligence, we give joint customers a single view that connects infrastructure risk with real data exposure, so teams can focus remediation on what truly matters to the business."

Discover and eliminate data risks behind Wiz findings

Sentra's integration with Wiz closes the gap between infrastructure posture and data exposure by combining Wiz's cloud security insights with Sentra's continuous, AI‑powered data classification and compliance. Sentra automatically discovers and classifies sensitive data across cloud environments, then shares that context directly with Wiz to enrich that context onto the Security Graph for attack path analysis including where a risk resides, what data it could expose, how that data is used, and who or what can access it.

With the integration, Sentra's classifications and data findings are brought into Wiz so teams can:

Identify which Wiz findings affect resources containing regulated and/or business ‑ critical data (such as PII, PCI, PHI, and IP) using Sentra's AI‑driven classification, so teams can immediately see which misconfigurations or attack paths intersect with critical data.

(such as PII, PCI, PHI, and IP) using Sentra's AI‑driven classification, so teams can immediately see which misconfigurations or attack paths intersect with critical data. Reduce alert fatigue by automatically filtering out low‑impact issues and prioritizing those with real data exposure based on insight into the data's business purpose, enabling faster, more focused remediation workflows.

by automatically filtering out low‑impact issues and prioritizing those with real data exposure based on insight into the data's business purpose, enabling faster, more focused remediation workflows. Align security, cloud, and data stakeholders around a shared, data ‑ driven view of risk , connecting cloud posture, data sensitivity, and access in a single view.

, connecting cloud posture, data sensitivity, and access in a single view. Keep risk context current as Sentra refreshes data classifications and updates in Wiz automatically every 24 hours, ensuring that risk scoring and prioritization stay in sync with constantly changing data and permissions.

"Security teams are overwhelmed by findings, and new AI initiatives will only make that worse," said Yair Cohen, VP Product and Co‑Founder of Sentra. "But not all risks are created equal. By bringing rich data context into Wiz, we help teams discover and eliminate the issues that actually put sensitive information at risk, so they can reduce data risk and ensure compliance requirements, without slowing AI innovation."

Extending cloud security beyond infrastructure for the AI era

Sentra operates entirely within the customer's cloud environment using an agentless architecture; data never leaves the customer environment, and no manual exports or workflow changes are required. Joint customers see Sentra insights directly as findings on the Wiz Security Graph, with links back to Sentra for deeper file‑level context, identity views, and remediation workflows.

As organizations race to deploy copilots, AI agents, and ML models, understanding what data those systems can access and how it's exposed has become a prerequisite for responsible AI adoption. By mapping data sensitivity directly to the Wiz Security Graph, the Sentra integration helps customers:

See where broken permissions, oversharing, or shadow data intersect with infrastructure issues before AI tools amplify that risk.

Prove that sensitive and regulated data in cloud workloads is discovered, classified, and governed as part of continuous compliance efforts, not just point‑in‑time audits.

Give security and compliance leaders confidence that AI initiatives are built on a clear understanding of data risk, not blind controls or incomplete inventories.

The result is a more data‑aware cloud security program that connects Wiz's deep cloud insights with Sentra's unified data‑context layer, so enterprises can accelerate cloud and AI projects while keeping sensitive data safe.

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About Sentra

Sentra is the global leader in cloud‑native data security for the AI era. Sentra's mission is to empower organizations to securely leverage data in new ways—while setting the gold standard in data security through efficient scanning, accurate classification, robust data privacy, and streamlined regulatory compliance. Sentra ensures data is secured no matter where it travels by automatically detecting privacy and security risks, enabling responsible AI, protecting from insider threats and data loss, reducing data sprawl and related costs, and strengthening data access permissions. It achieves this by intelligently discovering and accurately classifying sensitive data at petabyte scale, proactively managing security posture, enforcing granular access controls, and swiftly detecting and responding to threats across cloud, SaaS, and on‑prem environments.

For more information, please visit www.sentra.io.

SOURCE Sentra