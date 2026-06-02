Sentra Launches Platform to Deliver the Missing Data Readiness Layer for Enterprise AI

AI is ready, but the data it runs on is not.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra, the AI data readiness platform that secures sensitive data at petabyte scale, today announced the launch of the Sentra Platform for Continuous AI Data Readiness and Governance. The platform addresses a critical gap in enterprise AI adoption as organizations invest heavily in AI infrastructure and governance, while many still lack a continuous understanding of the data feeding those systems.

Enterprises are having an uncomfortable moment with AI. In the rush to deploy, many skipped over the data readiness layer, and are now left with an uneasy feeling about the data foundation AI is running on. Is it up-to-date and accurate? Are we confident sensitive data won't be leaked? CISOs today are focused on answering one key question: Do we know where all our sensitive data is, and who or what agents can access it? Enterprises funded the infrastructure layer first, including models, pipelines, GPUs and deployment. Many have also built governance programs to define policies, guardrails and responsible AI practices. But without a data readiness layer, both operate on incomplete information. Security, compliance and AI teams still struggle to answer basic questions about what sensitive data exists, where it lives, how it is classified, who can access it and whether AI systems should be allowed to use it.

That gap is becoming more urgent as organizations move from AI assistants to agents. Copilots typically depend on a person asking a question and reviewing the output. Agents can move through data, call APIs and act on inherited permissions without a human reviewing each step. If those agents encounter stale data, overshared files or unclassified sensitive records, that exposure is no longer buried in a repository. It becomes part of the workflow.

Sentra addresses the enterprise AI data readiness gap by giving security and governance teams a continuous view of sensitive data, identity relationships, and AI access paths. The platform discovers and classifies sensitive data across the enterprise data estate, maps who and what can access that data and provides the context needed to enforce controls across existing security workflows.

"AI adoption has exposed a data readiness gap inside the enterprise," said Yair Cohen, co-founder and VP Product at Sentra. "Organizations have invested in AI infrastructure and governance frameworks, but many still lack a current understanding of what sensitive data AI can reach. Sentra provides this missing data readiness layer and gives teams the foundation they need to govern AI data access, reduce exposure and keep pace as agentic AI expands."

Why AI Data Readiness Has Become a Required Layer

AI assistants and agentic AI are changing how organizations need to think about data security. A file that once sat forgotten in a shared drive, a table with stale permissions or a service account with broad access can become active exposure once AI is connected to those environments.

The Sentra Platform helps organizations address four common AI data risks:

Limited visibility into AI-accessible data. Sentra continuously discovers and classifies sensitive data across cloud storage, SaaS platforms, data warehouses, collaboration tools and AI environments so teams can understand what regulated and proprietary information AI systems can reach. Data sprawl and redundant sensitive data. Sentra identifies redundant, obsolete and unnecessary sensitive data that increases exposure and operating costs as AI systems consume more enterprise information. Over-permissioned users, service accounts and AI identities. Sentra maps sensitive data to the users, groups, service accounts and AI identities that can access it, helping teams enforce least privilege based on data sensitivity and business context. Ungoverned data entering AI workflows. Sentra provides classification and policy signals that help existing DLP, IAM, AI gateway and cloud-native controls prevent sensitive data from being used in copilots, RAG pipelines, knowledge bases or automated workflows without proper governance.

Platform Capabilities

The Sentra Platform for Continuous AI Data Readiness and Governance delivers five core capabilities to help organizations safely adopt AI: complete visibility through a classified inventory of sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, collaboration, data warehouse, and AI environments — including AWS Bedrock, Azure OpenAI, Google Vertex AI, Snowflake Cortex, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and more; data hygiene to identify and eliminate unnecessary or overexposed information that inflates AI risk and costs; identity and access governance that maps sensitive data to the human identities, service principals, and AI agents that can reach it; automated remediation that triggers enforcement through existing DLP, IAM, and AI gateway controls; and continuous AI compliance with audit-ready evidence supporting GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and the EU AI Act.

Data Security that Stays Inside the Customer Environment

Sentra operates entirely within the customer's environment using an agentless architecture, ensuring sensitive data is never copied out for processing; only enriched metadata such as classification results, risk findings, and access relationships is shared with the Sentra platform. This approach supports data residency, privacy, and compliance requirements while maintaining continuous visibility across large-scale environments, enabling security teams to keep governance current as new AI systems, data stores, and workflows are introduced.

The Sentra Platform for Continuous AI Data Readiness and Governance is available immediately across AWS, Azure and GCP environments. Organizations can request a deployment assessment at www.sentra.io.

Start Your AI Data Readiness Assessment

Sentra will also showcase the platform at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit this week in National Harbor, Maryland, at Booth #222.

About Sentra

Sentra is the leader in continuous AI data readiness and governance, helping enterprises ensure their data is secure, governed, and AI-ready at all times. As organizations rapidly scale AI adoption, a critical gap emerges: AI data readiness—the foundational layer required for every successful enterprise AI initiative. Sentra provides the visibility, controls, and automation needed to confidently use data across cloud, hybrid, and AI environments.

The Sentra platform continuously discovers, classifies, governs, and protects sensitive and proprietary data while helping organizations understand and control who—and what—has access to it, from employees and third parties to AI applications and autonomous agents. By combining AI-aware data security, automated governance, and intelligent remediation, Sentra helps enterprises reduce risk, enforce policy, and unlock the value of AI without losing control of their data.

Trusted by global enterprises and recognized by Gartner, Sentra transforms data readiness and governance into a foundation for secure AI innovation. For more information, visit www.sentra.io.

SOURCE Sentra