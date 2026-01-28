Sentra.app Raises $5M to Build the Collective Mind for Next-Generation Enterprises

Backed by a16z speedrun and Together Fund, Sentra.app pioneers enterprise general intelligence with an organizational memory system that enables real-time alignment, collaboration, and adaptive decision-making across diverse organizations.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- a16Z speedrun and Together Fund co-led a $5 million seed round for Sentra.app , creators of an enterprise general intelligence with an organizational memory system that enables real-time alignment, collaboration, and adaptive decision-making across diverse organizations. Investors include Parable, Precursor Ventures, Inovia, Backwards Capital, Antigravity Capital, and angels such as Gokul Rajaram, Siqi Chen, and former executives from MSFT, Dropbox, Salesforce, and Slack. Sentra is already running a paid proof-of-concept with SoftBank, demonstrating early demand for its organizational memory platform in complex global enterprises.

Jae Gwan Park (CEO), Andrey Starenky (CTO), Al Rey, and Ashwin Gopinath, a former MIT professor whose influential research paper, Reflexion , explored agent self-improvement through feedback—a foundation for more adaptive AI systems. Drawn to the question of how individuals and organizations develop memory, awareness, and learning, Jae and Andrey began working with Ashwin at MIT. That partnership became the foundation of Sentra.

"Modern companies generate more knowledge than they can retain or use," said Jae Park Sentra's CEO. "Every conversation, decision, and document adds to a growing ocean of context that disappears moments later or stays siloed. Sentra proactively creates a living company memory that learns, reasons, and reflects alongside them."

Sentra goes beyond typical tools by focusing on continuity and truth through a persistent knowledge layer that unifies data, conversations, and context across teams and timelines. It transforms fragmented insights into shared understanding, enabling coordinated action. The platform continuously builds a timeline of decisions and commitments, learns company priorities, and spots misalignment before it spreads.

Sentra automates workflows such as status reporting, meeting decision capture, actionable reminders, and just-in-time onboarding through modular apps, while preserving institutional knowledge by memorializing key decisions and linking the who, what, when, and why behind every choice.

"Sentra acts as the brain of your business, allowing real-time, true understanding of what your teams do," said Andrey Starenky, CTO at Sentra. "It optimizes organizational thinking, enabling effective leadership at scale where alignment is essential and clarity compounds."

Sentra is the first step towards Enterprise General Intelligence, the capacity for organizations to remember, reason, and adapt collectively over time. Most companies today operate as fragmented constellations of documents, tools, and conversations, with knowledge decaying rapidly. Sentra transforms companies into cognitive organisms.

"In Reflexion (NeurIPS 2023), we showed how AI agents could learn by reflecting on their own reasoning," added Ashwin Gopinath, Sentra's Co-founder. "At Sentra, we've applied this principle to organizational memory itself, building systems that don't just store information, but learn what matters based on use, surface the right context at the right time, and evolve as the organization does. This is how we move from static knowledge bases to true Enterprise General Intelligence."

The AI revolution in companies isn't about replacing humans with models but about building organizational continuity of thought. Built with enterprise-grade security, Sentra.app empowers organizations to think collectively, remember comprehensively, capture critical decision logic, and gain near-real-time, historically enriched insights that foster adaptability. By automating knowledge capture and predictive support, Sentra transforms enterprise general intelligence into a vital competitive advantage in today's AI-powered business landscape.

This intelligence layer enables Sentra to automate information propagation at scale: handle status report writing, proactively identify information that needs to be delivered to someone, serve as the single source of meeting truth across the company, and much more. By flattening organizational hierarchy, decisions move faster, and institutional knowledge remains preserved and accessible.

To gain early access and discover how Sentra.app can transform your organization's intelligence, alignment, and agility, visit Sentra.app and request a demo today.

SOURCE Sentra.app