Sentrics Announces First of Its Kind Patient and Family Advisory Council to Guide Patient Experience Technology Innovation

The new council members include experienced hospital PFAC members who actively participate in patient-centered care improvement initiatives in hospitals across the country, including:

Steven L. Coffee , Lt Col, USAF, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital PFAC member since 2014. Master's degree in clinical quality, safety and leadership and former Technical Expert Panelist for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Rebecca Forster , Torrance Memorial Medical Center (TMMC) PFAC member since 2013. Author of more than 40 novels and standing member of TMMC's Service Excellence Council.

Artisha McCoy , VCU Medical Center PFAC member since 2019. Community outreach coordinator and peer-to-peer counselor helping others learn to thrive with life threatening or challenging illness.

Rosanelda (Rosa) Robles , Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare (SVMH) System PFAC member since 2017 improving discharge planning and nurse shift change communication. More than 25 years of medical documentation and coding experience at SVMH.

Susan Trumpet , CCA, MOA, Dekalb Medical Center, Emory Healthcare PFAC member since 2019. Army veteran, volunteer with Soldiers Angels mobile food distribution, and student studying health information management.

Kevin Wake , Truman Medical Center PFAC Chairperson since 2019. Master's in healthcare informatics, certified Community Health Worker, and president of the Uriel E. Owens Sickle Cell Disease Association of the Midwest.

"We are honored to have this diverse group of patient and family advisors walk alongside us as we continue to pursue our passion for improving the patient experience," said E3 Managing Director Mark Lancaster. "As seasoned PFAC members, these individuals have developed a deep understanding of the patient experience and hospital operational issues. They bring unique perspectives that will help us expand our products and services and elevate patient-centered care."

