Sentrics Entertain360(SM) Platform Changes How Senior Living Communities Entertain Residents

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrics Holdings, LLC., today announced that its Entertain360SM platform integrates TV programming, internet and voice technology to move senior living entertainment beyond traditional TV programming. Responding to the strain communities have been under to provide constant entertainment to confined residents, Sentrics expanded its proven TV programming to include integrated DVR service, direct-to-room internet, and sophisticated voice capabilities that deliver "home-like" services right to each resident room. Bundling TV, internet and voice into a 3-in-1 service helps residents stay connected to the outside world. This technology-rich option can also include managed services to provide staff a maintenance and management-free solution that releases resources to work on other projects and minimizes technology headaches.

"While TV programming has always been a key driver of resident satisfaction for our communities, this essential service has not been enough to prevent some residents from feeling lonely and isolated during the extended lock downs," says Darin LeGrange, CEO of Sentrics. "With many residents unable or unwilling to leave their rooms, WiFi networks became strained as residents looked for additional sources of entertainment. Our solution means they don't have to compete with other residents for bandwidth. They can always reach the grandchildren to read them a bedtime story, keep friends updated about their health, and even complete video conference calls with family and health professionals."

Sentrics is the emerging technology leader in the senior living industry. It is helping communities nationwide transform their social businesses into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management models. It has integrated and expanded the proven life safety and entertainment solutions from industry veterans Ciscor, Silversphere and SeniorTV to create a game-changing suite of solutions that help communities manage a resident's physical, medical, social and behavioral health. Entertain360 is the company's entertainment platform developed just for senior living communities. It also provides the foundation for Engage360SM, a powerful, interactive platform that engages a resident's mind, body and spirit, and helps them interact with the community, family and friends, right from the TV.

Entertain360 is built for residents and bundled for communities to make it easy to use and affordable. The platform, powered by SeniorTV, still gives communities the ability to customize and change TV programming lineups to meet resident and care level needs, while an intuitive guide and big-button remote make channel selection easy. Expanded internet capabilities enable communities to deliver prioritized and secure internet right to resident apartments, and sophisticated voice solutions offer resort-style dialing and expanded 911 capabilities.

"This bundled platform leverages the most sophisticated technology to entertain residents," said Chad Harris, General Manager of the Entertain360 and Engage360 business units for Sentrics. "No longer worried about bandwidth constraints, residents now have a choice to watch their favorite programs, enjoy an online exercise or educational class, or do both simultaneously. Plus, add-on services, like Live Events Broadcast, allow communities to broadcast "group-like" events directly to the resident TV. It expands the choices communities can provide their residents while improving the overall experience and wellbeing of the residents themselves."

The Entertain360 3-in-1 platform includes:

Customized TV programming. Community controlled and selected TV programming:

Community controlled and selected TV programming: Customizable channel lineups with the largest selection of sports, black and white classics, westerns and rerun syndicated shows that bring back memories



Unique programming that includes "oldies but goodies" and educational audio channels



Integrated DVR to allow residents to find, record and watch programs with ease



Community information channels that transform the resident TV into a live message board



Live Events Broadcast turns any room into a broadcast center to televise events

Flawless internet connectivity gives residents high-speed access to a variety of entertainment and connection avenues:

gives residents high-speed access to a variety of entertainment and connection avenues: Dedicated internet access that prioritizes traffic



The ability to connect an unlimited number of resident in-room devices



*123 dialing to access technology help



Separate business and resident lines to protect traffic



Bandwidth to support high-consumption activities such as video calls and streaming

State-of-the art voice packages , made just for seniors, deliver landlines for easy communications:

, made just for seniors, deliver landlines for easy communications: Unlimited local and long-distance calling



Modern features including call waiting and forwarding, three-way calling, caller ID, voicemail and phone number porting



Resort-style dialing simplifies resident calls within the community



Enhanced 911 calls route emergency services right to a resident's room



Separate business voice services replace outdated phone systems with modern telephones and features



Live, US-based customer support 24/7 by dialing *123

Bundled services eliminate multiple contracts, minimize vendor management and remove the daily headaches of installation, maintenance and management from provisioning services to answering resident questions

"The power of 3-in-1 comes in how easy it is to use," said Harris. "By bundling the services, we can offer communities a much lower cost than they pay for all three services separately, while delivering a higher quality solution. Adding managed services removes the daily headaches of technology management and frees resources to focus on residents instead of running technology."

Entertain360 is available now. For more information, communities can visit Sentrics.net/solutions/entertain360.

About Sentrics

Sentrics is a leader in senior living technology helping thousands of communities transform operations from hospitality to sophisticated care and risk management to improve outcomes while reducing costs. It partners with senior living operators to create a 360-degree view—physical, medical, social and behavioral—of the wellbeing of each resident. The company's integrated platform includes emergency call, life safety and monitoring, entertainment, engagement, and life enrichment within a single building or throughout a sprawling campus. For more information please visit www.sentrics.net.

