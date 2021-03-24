Sentrics Expands Advisory Council with Aging Innovation Strategist Sarah Thomas

"Sarah Thomas has consistently intersected technology and aging to transform the aging experience." Tweet this

Combining corporate, entrepreneurial and consulting experience with formal training in occupational therapy, Thomas sits uniquely at the intersection of the equity investor, the consumer, and the senior living provider. For 20 years, she has transformed how people age and perceive aging. She helped Genesis vet new technologies that improved healthcare outcomes nationally and globally. As Executive-in-Residence at Aging2.0, she has helped some of the largest senior housing and senior living companies innovate for the mature consumer. As the CEO of Delight by Design, she helps clients approach the population differently by leveraging strategic M&A and partner technologies to integrate telehealth, care coordination and family engagement solutions. Thomas is also a principal consultant in Nexus Insights, a published author and an accomplished keynote speaker.

"The best way to support an age-inclusive experience is to integrate technology and the human touch," explained Thomas. "Progressive senior living communities measure engagement success with a decrease in isolation, an increase in satisfaction and an improvement in the overall quality of life. Sentrics is pushing senior living forward by acquiring and developing technology that puts the residents at the center of everything it does. This human-centric, purpose-driven design makes technology more accessible and adoptable."

The Sentrics Advisory Council members include Kai Hsiao, CEO of Eclipse Senior Living; Anne Tumlinson, Founder and CEO of ATI Advisory; Jerry Frumm, Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Senior Lifestyle; Keven Bennema, Founder and CEO of Charter Senior Living; Bob Kramer, CEO of Nexus Insights; Sarah Thomas, CEO of Delight by Design; and Steve Jarmel, Partner, Periscope Equity.

Sentrics is the emerging technology leader in the senior living industry. It is helping communities nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management businesses. Its Sentrics360 suite creates a 360-degree view—physical, medical, social and behavioral—of the wellbeing of each resident. The game-changing suite integrates popular third-party solutions, and includes emergency call, life safety, contact tracing and case management, entertainment, whole-health engagement, and AI-based insights within a single community. The Sentrics brand includes Ciscor, Silversphere, SeniorTV, ESCO, Luna Lights and Allen Technologies. For more information, visit https://sentrics.net

