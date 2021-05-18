Sentrics Expands Market Reach with Integration of Acute Care Platform

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrics today announced its further expansion into the acute care market with the integration of Allen Technologies' E3 Patient Experience Platform. The Sentrics suite of data-driven solutions helps senior living communities and healthcare providers deliver the highest quality of care and provide a more personalized experience for seniors and patients. Senior living operators have a 360-degree view of a resident's physical, medical, social and behavioral status to help anticipate needs and prevent adverse events. Hospitals and skilled nursing facilities can leverage an interactive smart room to provide patients with more control over their care experience, integrate communication between patients and care staff, and drive more clinical efficiency. The combined result will improve outcomes, reduce risk and drive personalized experiences across the healthcare ecosystem.

"As the healthcare and senior living industries continue to converge, it's important that consumers receive a similar experience across all care settings from acute care to senior living," said Sentrics CEO Darin LeGrange. "We accelerated our plans to integrate these solutions to meet this growing demand across acuity levels."

While the E3 platform already worked with the Sentrics Entertain360SM solution, a key integration effort includes allowing the Ensure360SM life safety solution to share data with the E3 Patient Experience Platform. The E3 platform is also being re-imagined to include the sophisticated Sentrics360SM user interface.

The Allen Technologies brand and website are now part of the Sentrics website; the acute care specific solutions can be found here.

"This announcement is just the beginning of many exciting developments for our hospital clients," said Mark Lancaster, Sentrics Executive Vice President and General Manager of Engagement Acute Care. "Newly formed councils are sharpening our focus on helping hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and outpatient clinics improve key performance areas around patient satisfaction, outcomes and safety, as well as nurse and clinical efficiency. Our product development team will also bring new functionality to market this year to improve care transitions and two-way communication between patients and their clinical team."

About Sentrics

Known for its leadership in senior living technology, Sentrics is rapidly extending its presence across all acuity levels to help communities and hospitals nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management businesses that put the resident and patient at the center of care. The Sentrics360 suite creates a physical, medical, social and behavioral 360-degree view of the wellbeing of each senior living resident. The game-changing suite integrates popular third-party solutions and includes RTLS-based eCall, life safety, contact tracing and case management; 3-in-1 bundled TV, Internet and Voice entertainment; personalized, whole-health engagement; and AI-based insights. The Sentrics E3 Patient Experience Platform provides an interactive, TV-based engagement platform that puts the patient in control of the care experience, delivers integrated communications and drives clinical efficiencies to improve care quality. For more information, visit https://sentrics.net

