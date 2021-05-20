Sentrics Forms Inaugural Product Advisory Council for Acute Care Division

Sentrics' acute care PAC strengthens its commitment and value across all acuity levels from hospitals to senior living. Tweet this

The new Sentrics PAC includes clinical and technology leaders who have led hospital-wide initiatives to improve patient experience and health outcomes including:

Frank Fortner, CEO of Strategic Healthcare Connections (SHC). More than 25 years serving 1,300 hospitals. Prior to joining SHC, Fortner was the President and COO of iatricSystems.

Kellie Goodson, MS, CPSP, Performance Improvement Program Director, Vizient; Principal of Goodson Professional Services; Partner, Diversity Crew. With almost 18 years of experience, Goodson is a thought leader in health equity and patient and family engagement.

Shanna Hall MBA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, has 29 years of healthcare experience and is currently the Vice President of Nursing for Torrance Memorial Medical Center, a 443-bed nonprofit medical center in Southern California.

Mark Heyward Johnson, MHA, BSN, RN-BC, CPHIMS, FHIMSS, is a healthcare informatics expert with 25 years of experience in nursing, psychiatric, cardiac, and oncology care as well as informatics. He has worked in provider and vendor roles with experience in healthcare systems selection, implementation, support and development as well as software business development roles.

Guy McAllister. Former CIO of Tift Regional Health System with more than 18 years of healthcare IT leadership in the acute care setting. McAllister was an early implementer of a private HIE in rural Georgia, and provided the foundation for initiatives around clinical integration, ACO development and robust population health analytics.

"With healthcare and senior living moving ever closer, it is the right time to form this new Council," said Mark Lancaster, General Manager of the Sentrics Acute Care division. "It is clear that the experience a patient, or resident, has with the entire care continuum dictates the speed of their recovery and how quickly they can transition into a 'new normal.' This new PAC will guide our strategic thinking about the best ways to extend our services across all acuity levels."

About Sentrics

Known for its leadership in senior living technology, Sentrics is rapidly extending its presence across all acuity levels to help communities and hospitals nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management businesses that put the resident and patient at the center of care. The Sentrics360 suite creates a physical, medical, social and behavioral 360-degree view of the wellbeing of each senior living resident. The game-changing suite integrates popular third-party solutions, and includes emergency call, life safety, contact tracing and case management; 3-in-1 entertainment; whole-health engagement, and AI-based insights. The Sentrics E3 Patient Experience Platform provides an interactive, TV-based engagement platform that puts the patient in control of the care experience, delivers integrated communications and drives clinical efficiencies to improve care quality. The Sentrics brand includes Ciscor, Silversphere, SeniorTV, ESCO, Luna Lights and Allen Technologies. For more information, visit https://sentrics.net

