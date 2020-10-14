Sentrics Launches Engage360(SM) Platform to Drive Whole-Health Engagement

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrics Holdings, LLC., today announced that its revolutionary new platform, Engage360SM, which turns the resident TV into an interactive engagement engine, is now available. Using a big-button remote, or their very own voice, residents can access applications on the TV that include dining and activities, senior-safe exercises, mood-enhancing music, and more to stay connected to social and health resources that improve their whole health, increase satisfaction and enable more informed care decisions. While the residents improve their sense of independence and fortify their physical and mental strength, Engage360 captures minute data points about each resident's habits to recognize changes in behavior to inform care decisions.

"Whether it's because of health scares or choice, many residents in senior living communities are spending more time alone," said Sentrics CEO Darin LeGrange. "This isolation has led to an increase in boredom and depression as residents struggle to create meaningful connections and purpose. Engage360 provides the social engagement and purpose residents lose when they miss out on community activities, while providing caregivers and family members valuable information to help improve the overall health and wellbeing of the resident."

Sentrics, is the emerging technology leader in the senior living industry. Last fall, it announced the comprehensive, data-driven software suite Sentrics360SM to create a 360-degree view —physical, medical, social and behavioral — of the wellbeing of each resident. This game-changing suite integrates life safety, RTLS, contact tracing and case management; 3-in-1 entertainment with bundled TV, internet and voice services; whole-health engagement; and AI-based insights to help communities nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management businesses. Engage360 is the engagement platform in this comprehensive suite and includes in-house applications as well as integrations to popular third-party solutions.

Engage360 gives residents multiple ways to interact with their community, family, friends and the healthcare ecosystem right from their apartment TV including:

MIND applications help residents engage meaningfully

Mood Tunes: A scientifically choregraphed set of music designed to improve the mood or behavior of the listener

Mindset: Wellbeing reading and video material to boost resident attitude and improve outlook

Exercise: On-demand classes designed specifically for seniors and tailored to their individual safety needs; classes range from seated to standing exercises

Activities: Review and register for community-based activities and add them to a personal calendar automatically

Telehealth: Ability to integrate TV-based access to video-chat services for medical check-ins, consults and online appointments

Faith: Residents can access sermons, scriptures, hand-crafted prayers, spiritual exercises and more than 1,000 inspirational offerings across the six most popular faiths including Christianity, Catholicism, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism and general spirituality

Scrapbook: Simplifies photo sharing and eliminates the need for a resident to learn multiple social media platforms

Chat: Voice-controlled chat functionality to interact with the community and family

Information Sharing: Chat and share photos between residents and family members

Community View: Access community activities, dining, weather and a resident's personal calendar

Repairs: Create, submit and see status of work orders

Dining: View dining options

Weather: See current and forecasted weather

My Schedule: Create own personal calendars

Private Community Channel: Information channel to communicate key information to residents

, additional options simplify TV viewing Intuitive Channel Guide: Big text, easy-to-view guide shows multiple channels at one time to help residents find the program they want

DVR: Residents can record and store favorite shows with one click using the integrated DVR functionality

Live Events Broadcast: Ability to stream events to resident TVs as they are happening, so they can experience them as if they were in person

"The Engage360 solution is the most intuitive way to drive meaningful resident engagement on the market today," said Chad Harris, Sentrics Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Engage360 and Entertain360 product lines. "Because it works on the TV and uses a simple interface, residents are instantly comfortable with it. And rather than requiring another piece of equipment like Alexa for voice control, we built our own voice application on top of the same tools that Amazon uses for Alexa. This gives us much more flexibility in delivering a voice-activated solution that truly works the way a senior communicates."

Engage360 is available now. For more information, communities can visit Sentrics.net/solutions/engage360.

Sentrics is the emerging technology leader in the senior living industry. It is helping communities nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management businesses. Its Sentrics360 suite creates a 360-degree view—physical, medical, social and behavioral—of the wellbeing of each resident. The game-changing suite integrates popular third-party solutions, and includes emergency call, life safety, contact tracing and case management, entertainment, whole-health engagement, and AI-based insights within a single community. The Sentrics brand includes Ciscor, Silversphere, SeniorTV, ESCO and Allen Technologies. For more information please visit www.sentrics.net.

