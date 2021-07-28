Sentrics Leverages Lex Technology to Launch Senior-Friendly Voice Control for Engage360(SM) Platform

"We made it easy for senior living residents to use voice control to open and interact with our apps." Darin LeGrange Tweet this

Engage360 is the Sentrics whole-health engagement platform that transforms the resident TV into a social, health and wellness engine by giving residents of senior living communities fingertip access to family, friends, the community, and healthcare ecosystem through their own familiar TVs.

Voice control makes interactions with technology easier and less scary

Residents know what they want to do, it's the how-to with new technology that can be the challenge. For residents with poor dexterity, the ability to use voice commands to operate their TVs can be a game changer. The Sentrics voice solution includes the following functions:

Turns the TV on and off

Changes channels

Records and plays movies through the integrated DVR

Opens all Engage360 applications

Activates with a single click on the Sentrics remote control

Nancy Bossert, a resident at Sonata West in Winter Garden FL., and an early user of the technology said "I'm so excited about the new voice technology! Navigating Engage360 will be much easier than fumbling with a remote; I just say what I want! I live by the KISS philosophy—just keep it simple—and that's what this voice technology does!"

Sentrics solution leverages Amazon Lex

Working with Rackspace, Sentrics used Amazon Lex, a service for building conversational interfaces into any application using voice and text, to power its voice recognition solution. Amazon Lex provides advanced, deep-learning functionalities of automatic speech recognition (ASR) for converting speech to text, and natural language understanding (NLU) to recognize the intent of the text, to enable anyone to build applications with highly engaging user experiences and lifelike conversational interactions.

"Lex powers sophisticated, natural language conversational bots like Alexa," said Malcolm Graham, Chief Technology Officer of Sentrics. "Unlike Alexa, our Sentrics solution is optimized to work with our resident-specific solutions making our senior-optimized solutions even easier to use."

Brook Ellis, Regional Director for Sonata West agrees and shared that "The best selling point is that it is easy, easy, easy! Easy to install, you just plug it in; easy for residents to activate from a familiar device they already have; and easy commands that help residents navigate Engage360 simply."

