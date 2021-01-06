Sentrics Partners with Spiro100 to Provide TV-Based Access to Senior-Friendly Exercises

Senior living residents can now access safe exercises through their TVs, while decreasing the impact of isolation Tweet this

Sentrics, is the emerging technology leader in senior living. In October, it announced the availability of Engage360, a whole-health engagement platform that works through the resident's TV. It gives residents multiple ways to interact with their community, family, friends and the healthcare ecosystem right from their apartment TVs.

Spiro100 provides on-demand fitness and meditation videos for older adults. It is the nation's leading web-based senior exercise / wellness resource with more than 100 full-length classes produced and led by nationally recognized senior wellness experts.

"The benefits of increased movement include improving senior balance, sleep, digestion, and cognition, as well as releasing endorphins and alleviating isolation and boredom," said Howard Rochestie, Co-Founder and Chief of Strategy at Spiro100. "We are singularly focused on helping seniors live more active and independent lives wherever they are. Partnering with Sentrics makes it even easier for residents to access our classes without worrying about logins, passwords and WiFi connectivity issues."

Engage360 is part of the comprehensive, data-driven Sentrics360SM software suite, which creates a 360-degree view — physical, medical, social and behavioral — of the wellbeing of each resident. It is available today and includes the seamless integration of Spiro100.

About Sentrics

Sentrics is the emerging technology leader in the senior living industry. It is helping communities nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management businesses. Its Sentrics360 suite creates a 360-degree view—physical, medical, social and behavioral—of the wellbeing of each resident. The game-changing suite integrates popular third-party solutions, and includes emergency call, life safety, contact tracing and case management, entertainment, whole-health engagement, and AI-based insights within a single community. The Sentrics brand includes Ciscor, Silversphere, SeniorTV, ESCO, Luna Lights and Allen Technologies. For more information, visit https://sentrics.net

About Spiro100

The Sprio100 mission is to improve the qualify of life for older adults and their caregivers by offering state of the art, senior-safe exercise programming, while changing the cultural beliefs around aging. It has partnered with the world's leading experts to curate more than 100 chair, chair-assisted and standing exercise programs, that address the greatest needs in senior wellbeing from Alzheimer's disease to falls. For more information, visit https://spiro100.com

