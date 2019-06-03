Sentric's Release of Next-Generation HRIS SentricHR® Includes Best-in-Class Document Functionality

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Pennsylvania-based HR software and Payroll service provider Sentric launched SentricHR, a new software release designed to improve upon SentricWorkforce, the brand's original HRIS offering.

Using direct customer feedback, Sentric spent over two years working to deliver this release to address the challenges of both Human Resource professionals and their employees.

"Our vision has always been to give HR professionals and business owners a tool to simplify life and inspire employees to do their best work," said Mike Maggs, President. "I believe that the newly designed SentricHR is a major step forward in achieving that goal. Every change and update we made was inspired by our customers - from the clean, simple design and new dashboards, to the new electronic signatures and document management features."

SentricHR is designed to transform the workplace for mid-market businesses with an improved mobile-friendly user interface and industry-leading document functionality with electronic signatures, along with paperless onboarding, dashboards and more.

With SentricHR, Human Resource professionals will quickly and efficiently complete their administrative duties, allowing them to spend more time focusing on strategic initiatives like improving employee engagement to boost productivity and to ultimately become a paperless HR department— all without compromising compliance.

Employees have access to their payroll information, can initiate and view time off requests, can manage their employment documentation and benefits enrollment, and also have access to the full-range of SentricHR's functionality from a desktop or mobile device.

"SentricHR enables HR professionals to focus less on administrative tasks and more on people," said Mick Sanders, Director of Product Management. "The beautiful user interface and new features also make it a pleasure for employees to use. We want to help transform the workplace by giving employees control of their own information and by providing HR pros with tools that allow them to do more than manage data."

By automating core HR processes with SentricHR, Human Resource professionals can focus on strategic decisions and help to define the direction of their companies.

Features of SentricHR:

Recruitment with Job Board Integration

Self-Service

Paperless Onboarding

Document Management

Electronic Signatures

Attendance and Scheduling

Payroll (Full-Service)

Benefits Management and Enrollment

Carrier Connections

Talent Management with Goals

Dashboards with Key Metrics

Mobile-Friendly and Simplified User Interface

About Sentric

Founded in 1994, Sentric is headquartered in Pittsburgh with locations in Denver, CO and Orange County, CA. Sentric develops innovative and modern HR software solutions and Payroll services for mid-market businesses. Solutions and services from Sentric give HR professionals a seat at the C-Suite table and provide workers with greater access and control over their data. For more information, visit sentrichr.com.

Media Contact:

Victoria Beppler

412-253-1367

vbeppler@sentrichr.com

