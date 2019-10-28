Sentrics Unveils New Platform For Senior Living

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrics, the emerging technology leader in the senior living industry, today unveiled the Sentrics360SM platform of integrated technology solutions at the Leading Age Expo in San Diego. It integrates innovative safety, entertainment, engagement and analytics solutions to connect residents to caregivers and family members, while gathering actionable physical, medical, behavioral and social data. It provides a 360-degree view of the well-being of each resident and delivers profound insights to help caretakers predict and prevent care events; provide better transparency for family and staff; increase length of stay; reduce healthcare costs; and produce healthier, happier residents.

The ground-breaking solution responds to the needs of a rapidly changing senior living industry that is migrating from a pure focus on hospitality to an integrated care model that includes total life safety, care coordination and risk management. To help manage longer lifespans, changing lifestyle expectations and new risk models, providers have been forced to select, integrate and manage multiple, disparate systems. Sentrics360 is the first and most comprehensive solution to help providers manage the fundamental changes that come with this new focus on improving the quality of life while decreasing cost and risk.

"Until now, senior living technology has been passive and reactive," said Sentrics Chief Executive Officer Darin LeGrange. "With Sentrics360, we can offer operators and families the proactive high-tech, high-touch tools needed for better care, resident happiness and informed decision making. Our mission is to give operators the ability to prevent adverse events rather than just react to them."

The Sentrics360 integrated platform includes four components:

Ensure 360SM increases life safety by integrating Real Time Location Services (RTLS) to expand the function and efficiency of emergency call systems. Built-in resident- and community-sensors capture behavioral trends from thousands of data points to create the insights that enable proactive care and reduce care risk.

Entertain360SM provides customized, low-cost, high-definition cable TV and streaming options, plus ultra-fast Internet connections designed specifically for seniors.

Engage 360SM uses two-way communication through the same resident TV to connect residents with the senior living community, families, and the healthcare ecosystem. Using a simple remote, residents can request services, sign up for events, view personalized calendars, make dining selections, receive medication alerts, respond to "mood" questions, and interact with social media.

Enrich360SM ingests data collected from the Sentrics360 modules and applies machine learning and predictive analytics to give caregivers sophisticated tools and visualized insights to improve decision making. Families receive the same information via a mobile app to make appropriate care choices.

"By eliminating multiple vendors and integrating all capabilities into a single platform, Sentrics360 frees the senior living provider to implement the operational changes needed to compete in a new era of senior living," states Chad Harris, Sentrics Chief Digital Officer. "The combination of high-tech and high-touch provides the insights to reduce adverse events and improve quality of resident life while providing the confidence to compete in new risk-based models."

Sentrics is an integration of technology companies delivering data-driven solutions for senior living. The company is comprised of SeniorTV, Akron, Ohio; Silversphere, Daytona Beach, FL; CISCOR, Norman, OK; and Allen Technologies, Austin, TX. The company partners with senior living operators to strengthen focus on the total well-being of each resident through actionable physical, medical, social and mental data. The company's integrated platform provides a comprehensive and understandable view of the resident to drive greater outcomes across the senior living care continuum while reducing costs. Platform services include emergency call, life safety, environmental and activity monitoring, entertainment, connectivity and life enrichment within a single building or throughout a sprawling campus. Sentrics is backed by Chicago-based private equity firm Periscope Equity LLC. For more information please visit www.sentrics.net.

