SentriForce Joins ABC Tech Alliance

Expanding Innovation in Construction Site Security and Surveillance

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriForce, a leader in proactive video surveillance and monitoring solutions, has been officially voted in as a member of Associated Builders and Contractors' (ABC) Tech Alliance, a national collective of construction technology providers dedicated to helping contractors leverage innovation to deliver projects more safely, efficiently, and profitably.

The ABC Tech Alliance brings together the industry's most trusted technology partners to provide contractors with access to cutting-edge solutions, education, and resources. With SentriForce's inclusion, members now gain additional expertise in jobsite security, risk mitigation, and remote monitoring technologies—critical tools for protecting assets, improving safety, and ensuring operational excellence.

"We're honored to join ABC's Tech Alliance and look forward to working with ABC members to show how the right technology, applied correctly, can significantly reduce job site loss and directly impact the bottom line," said Chris Peschang, CEO of SentriForce.

ABC underscored the importance of adding a security-focused partner to the Tech Alliance at a time when theft and jobsite losses are escalating.

"Job site security and minimizing loss are top concerns for ABC member companies. Through the Tech Marketplace, SentriForce consistently delivers the level of service our members need to strengthen their jobsites effectively," said Matt Abeles, ABC Vice President of Construction Technology and Innovation.

Founded in 2004, SentriForce provides customized surveillance solutions for construction sites, multifamily housing, retail, and municipal infrastructure. Its services include live video monitoring, intrusion response, forensic video investigations, license plate recognition, and solar-powered mobile surveillance units. By emphasizing proactive monitoring and rapid response, SentriForce helps contractors reduce losses, strengthen safety, and deliver projects with confidence.

"As a service-first company, we bring a client-focused technology solution to the age-old problem of job site loss," Peschang added. "Our platform was specifically designed with the dynamic, rugged nature of construction sites in mind so that we can adapt to the changing needs of our clients."

ABC also pointed to SentriForce's long-term value as part of the Tech Alliance.

"Adding SentriForce to the Tech Alliance is a strategic move. Their commitment to leveraging technology to tackle real-world challenges aligns with the needs of today's construction leaders," Abeles said.

As part of the Tech Alliance, SentriForce will participate in educational webinars, beta testing programs, and ABC chapter initiatives nationwide, while also offering exclusive benefits to ABC members through the organization's Tech Marketplace.

For more information about SentriForce, visit sentriforce.com.

About SentriForce

Founded in 2004, SentriForce is a trusted provider of comprehensive video surveillance and monitoring services, delivering proactive security solutions for construction, multifamily, retail, and municipal clients. With a focus on innovation, accountability, and customer success, SentriForce equips organizations to protect assets, reduce risks, and improve operational performance.

About Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and the Tech Alliance

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 with 67 chapters and more than 23,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC helps members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org and abc.org/techalliance.

SOURCE SentriForce