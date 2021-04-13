SentriLock Announces Availability of SentriKey Showing Service™, the Trusted Solution From the National Association of REALTORS®

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriLock , LLC, the leading real estate technology provider, today announced the availability of SentriKey Showing Service™ , a comprehensive solution fully integrated with the real estate tools REALTORS® use every day. SentriLock, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

First previewed in 2020, SentriKey Showing Service™ is now available as a trusted and secure solution for current SentriLock customers, and will be available to all MLSs and associations in Q3 2021.

"Competition anywhere benefits consumers everywhere, and the introduction of SentriLock's showing service solution offers a significant opportunity for REALTORS® and our nation's entire real estate industry," said Bob Goldberg, CEO of the National Association of REALTORS®. "Moving forward, NAR will continue working to find new and innovative ways to ensure REALTORS® have every tool at their disposal to enhance their businesses and best serve their clients."

SentriKey Showing Service™ leverages feedback from top real estate professionals to provide easy management of showings, real time data around market activity, and virtual assistant technology through SAM, the SentriKey™ Assistant for Mobile. With the SentriKey Showing Service™, real estate professionals can schedule and manage showings from a simple dashboard, maintain their client roster, share listings with clients, view property details and notifications, open the lockbox, and much more using SentriLock's best-in-class technology. With SAM, the industry's first AI-powered virtual assistant, users can automatically reschedule showings.

Among the first groups to deploy SentriKey Showing Service™ is the Missoula Organization of REALTORS ®. Chartered in 1947, the group has been serving Montana's real estate market for more than 70 years.

"Our members have relied on SentriLock lockboxes for years, and we have had great success with their products and customer support," said Jim Bachand, CEO of the Missoula Organization of REALTORS®. "With SentriKey Showing Service™, we now have an integrated lockbox and showing service solution from SentriLock that is game-changing for agents because it enables the delivery of secure and streamlined experiences to both buyers and sellers."

"We set a high bar for ourselves when we decided to build a showing service solution leveraging our real estate expertise, technology platform and world-class customer support," said Scott Fisher, CEO and Founder of SentriLock. "Now that the service is available to customers, we've been overwhelmed by the positive response. The convergence of lockbox access, showing technology and experience management software all on the same platform is the future state of the technology – and we are proud to offer it now."

The SentriKey Showing Service™ requires a subscription by an association or MLS for the service to be available to its members. For more information, visit the company's showing service page at https://www.sentrilock.com/showing-service/ .

About SentriLock

Founded in 2002, SentriLock, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) and its Official Lockbox Solution. SentriLock is the leading lockbox, showing service and experience management solution for the real estate industry. SentriLock enables real estate professionals to spend more time selling while delivering great experiences to buyers and sellers. SentriLock is committed to delivering superior customer service, and has a 96 percent customer satisfaction rating.

