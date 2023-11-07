SentriLock Announces SentriKey Showing Service® Now Included for All Customers

News provided by

Sentrilock,LLC

07 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriLock, the leading provider of cutting-edge lockbox and showing service solutions, announced today that the Basic Tier of their popular SentriKey Showing Service® will now be included for all current and future lockbox customers.

The basic tier of SentriKey Showing Service® provides REALTORS® with a complete showing and client management tool to manage their listings, manage showing feedback, and facilitate scheduling for buyer and seller clients all within the same secure mobile app that they use to control property access.

Continue Reading
SentriLock, the leading provider of cutting-edge lockbox and showing service solutions, announced today that the Basic Tier of their popular SentriKey Showing Service® will now be included for all current and future lockbox customers. The showing service can be accessed via mobile or computer.
SentriLock, the leading provider of cutting-edge lockbox and showing service solutions, announced today that the Basic Tier of their popular SentriKey Showing Service® will now be included for all current and future lockbox customers. The showing service can be accessed via mobile or computer.

"We continue to bring innovative solutions to REALTORS® and ensure we provide a trusted platform that does not turn REALTORS® livelihoods into data that can be used by others for their own purposes," said Scott Fisher, CEO of SentriLock. "Our integrated lockbox and scheduling management platform bring a fantastic set of tools for our customers to use. Making this showing service more widely available just made sense. We want our clients to have all the best tools they need so they can save time and concentrate on what they do best – helping their clients achieve their real estate dreams."

SentriLock is currently working with their current SentriKey Showing Service® customers to ensure that all customers have the option to remain within their current tier or upgrade to higher tiers. Agents and Brokerages will also be able to upgrade directly to higher tiers, which provide features like a full office dashboard and scheduling center, access to the concierge call center to schedule appointments, ability to sign clients up to the Client Connect app, and access to the enhanced features in the industry's first AI-Enabled assistant, SAM™, who assists agents in their day to day client appointments.

All SentriLock customers will now be able to take advantage of this offer. To start the conversation, please contact our sales team at [email protected]. 

"We cannot wait for our customers to have access to a great showing management product designed to be a part of our SentriLock ecosystem of products," said Andrew Sims, Vice President of Revenue. "This is a product designed and improved by the help of our REALTOR® members. It's not something we just bought and tried to make fit. We really see this full suite of products as well as integrations with other leading proptech partners as our future."

To learn more, visit here.

SOURCE Sentrilock,LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.