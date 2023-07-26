SentriLock Continues to Add New Accounts Nationwide Through Alabama Expansion

News provided by

Sentrilock, LLC

26 Jul, 2023, 13:00 ET

Leading Lockbox Provider Welcomes Six New REALTOR® Associations

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriLock, the leading provider of cutting-edge lockbox solutions, announced the addition of six prominent Alabama REALTOR® associations to its growing list of customers.

Continue Reading
SentriGuard® lockbox
SentriGuard® lockbox

The Montgomery Area Association of REALTORS, Tuscaloosa REALTORS, and the Associations supporting the Huntsville based Valley MLS (Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS, Morgan County Association of REALTORS, Northeast Alabama Association of REALTORS, and the Marshall County Board of REALTORS) have all chosen SentriLock's state-of-the-art lockbox system, solidifying SentriLock's position as the most widely used lockbox platform across the state of Alabama.

These new partnerships bring an advantage to more than 13,000 REALTORS in the region, facilitating nearly half a million secure property accesses annually across Alabama's unique real estate marketplaces.

"This is a significant moment for SentriLock as we continue to expand our family of customers and strengthen our presence in Alabama," said Scott Fisher, CEO of SentriLock. "As a 100% National Association of REALTORS-owned member service, we take immense pride in delivering exceptional customer and member experiences, and we're delighted to offer these associations the ease and efficiency of swapping to SentriLock as their chosen lockbox solution for MLS and Association services."

The decision to integrate SentriLock's advanced lockbox system by these associations highlights the unparalleled value and reliability offered by SentriLock. With a focus on perfecting customer and member experiences, SentriLock has become the go-to choice for a rapidly growing number of real estate professionals and associations across America and Canada, and most recently Mexico.

Supporting more than 410 associations and MLS across North America, these new additions from Alabama join a group of 25 other associations and counting nationwide that have opted to make the conversion to SentriLock in 2023 alone.

SentriLock is the first and only combined solution for managing property access, real estate showings, and client experiences. For more information, please visit the SentriLock website at www.sentrilock.com/why-sentrilock/.

About SentriLock, LLC
SentriLock is a leading provider of electronic lockbox solutions for the real estate industry. SentriLock's lockboxes use advanced technology to ensure that only authorized individuals have access to properties and provide real-time access and activity reports. SentriLock is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest level of security and convenience.

SOURCE Sentrilock, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.