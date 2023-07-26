SentriLock Continues to Add New Accounts Nationwide Through Alabama Expansion

Leading Lockbox Provider Welcomes Six New REALTOR® Associations

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriLock, the leading provider of cutting-edge lockbox solutions, announced the addition of six prominent Alabama REALTOR® associations to its growing list of customers.

SentriGuard® lockbox

The Montgomery Area Association of REALTORS, Tuscaloosa REALTORS, and the Associations supporting the Huntsville based Valley MLS (Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS, Morgan County Association of REALTORS, Northeast Alabama Association of REALTORS, and the Marshall County Board of REALTORS) have all chosen SentriLock's state-of-the-art lockbox system, solidifying SentriLock's position as the most widely used lockbox platform across the state of Alabama.

These new partnerships bring an advantage to more than 13,000 REALTORS in the region, facilitating nearly half a million secure property accesses annually across Alabama's unique real estate marketplaces.

"This is a significant moment for SentriLock as we continue to expand our family of customers and strengthen our presence in Alabama," said Scott Fisher, CEO of SentriLock. "As a 100% National Association of REALTORS-owned member service, we take immense pride in delivering exceptional customer and member experiences, and we're delighted to offer these associations the ease and efficiency of swapping to SentriLock as their chosen lockbox solution for MLS and Association services."

The decision to integrate SentriLock's advanced lockbox system by these associations highlights the unparalleled value and reliability offered by SentriLock. With a focus on perfecting customer and member experiences, SentriLock has become the go-to choice for a rapidly growing number of real estate professionals and associations across America and Canada, and most recently Mexico.

Supporting more than 410 associations and MLS across North America, these new additions from Alabama join a group of 25 other associations and counting nationwide that have opted to make the conversion to SentriLock in 2023 alone.

SentriLock is the first and only combined solution for managing property access, real estate showings, and client experiences. For more information, please visit the SentriLock website at www.sentrilock.com/why-sentrilock/.

About SentriLock, LLC

SentriLock is a leading provider of electronic lockbox solutions for the real estate industry. SentriLock's lockboxes use advanced technology to ensure that only authorized individuals have access to properties and provide real-time access and activity reports. SentriLock is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest level of security and convenience.

SOURCE Sentrilock, LLC