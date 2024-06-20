SentriLock Partners with DirectOffer to Introduce AI-Powered Multilingual Property Tour Information DO AudioTours™

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriLock, a leading provider of access management solutions for the real estate industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with DirectOffer to integrate their innovative AI-powered multilingual property tour technology, DO AudioTours™, into SentriLock's "showing carousel" of featured products.

"This partnership with DirectOffer marks a significant milestone for SentriLock and is directly furthering our business plans of bringing great features to our more than 500,000 users across North America," said Andrew Sims, Chief Revenue Officer of SentriLock. "By integrating multilingual property tools into our products, we are reaffirming our commitment to innovation and inclusivity in the real estate industry."

This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the property viewing experience for a diverse range of clients and prospects, ensuring accessibility and convenience across multiple languages.

"We know that real estate is a global industry and are excited that soon thousands of agents across North America who are working with international clients can benefit from this home touring technology and strengthen the services they provide," Sims said.

DO AudioTours™ is a Multi-Language Artificial Intelligence audio description, closed caption, multi-language and showcase page designed to enhance real estate agents and their listings.

"We are excited to collaborate with SentriLock, a leader in access technology and proptech partnerships, to bring our multilingual capabilities to more than half a million users," Kathleen Lappe, CEO and Founder of DirectOffer said. "This integration will not only enhance the functionality of SentriLock's products, but also set a new standard for accessibility and user experience in real estate that we are excited to be a part of."

DirectOffer boasts partnerships with some of the largest brokerages in the industry: RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, EXIT Realty and FIABCI-USA. As of 2023, DirectOffer maintains partnerships with companies collectively home to 300,000 plus real estate agents. To learn more about DirectOffer and its solutions visit their website www.directoffer.com/solutions.

The SentriLock and DirectOffer teams are beginning the work on integration now and are working to release this for users before the end of 2024. For more information about this integration and other SentriLock solutions, please visit www.sentrilock.com.

SOURCE Sentrilock,LLC